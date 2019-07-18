Drugs Flow Freely as Border Agents Reassigned to Help Migrants

‘They’ve got a green light to take drugs right into the heart of America…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Border Patrol agents have been forced to neglect seven key checkpoints along the southern border that normally seize hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs as the humanitarian crisis worsens, according to a new report.

Highway checkpoints in the southern New Mexico region have been all but shuttered since late March as Border Patrol agents tend to migrant families seeking asylum.

Seven elected officials and law-enforcement officials in these counties told the Washington Examiner that because Border Patrol hasn’t been able to seize the millions of dollars of narcotics normally confiscated, they could make their way to major cities, like Denver and Oklahoma City.

“With our checkpoints being closed down there’s no secondary measure of defense, and they’ve got a green light to take drugs right into the heart of America,” Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin said.

Two checkpoints in Otero County confiscated $12.7 million worth of drugs in 2018. But now, the foot traffic is overwhelming border officials, according to county’s sheriff, David Black.

Officials have seen a substantial rise in methamphetamine and fentanyl seizures since March.

Last Friday, Border Patrol agents arrested a woman who had 31 packages of meth concealed inside her vehicle’s gas tank in Campo, Calif., according to a press release. The total worth of the drugs found was $96,117.

And on Monday, agents apprehended a vehicle in Laredo, Texas, that had tried to smuggle 69.67 pounds of meth into the country with an estimated value of $2,227,200, officials said.

The market price of these drugs has dropped by half because the market is too saturated. This means these drugs are more accessible. And because of that, local and state law-enforcement officials are running into it more and more.

“If drugs are more accessible, it can increase all sorts of crime,” said Capt. Bobby Holden, head of the Las Cruces/Doña County Metro Narcotics Agency. “It is definitely going to have an impact.”