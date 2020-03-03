‘Dr. Drew’ Defends Trump Admin’s Handling of Coronavirus

‘The only reason I felt comfortable with Pence as vice president was I was aware of his track record in Indiana in handling these serious problems…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Dr. David Drew Pinsky, a well-known addiction-medicine specialist known as “Dr. Drew” on television, defended the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Specifically, he backed President Donald Trump’s decision to appoint Vice President Mike Pence head of the Coronavirus Task Force.

During an interview with the Daily Blast Live, Pinsky was asked about Pence’s experience with epidemics and whether he believed Pence is up to the task now.

The reporter claimed Pence had “mishandled the HIV epidemic in 2015” when he was governor of Indiana, and even cited a report that argued Pence’s role “contributed to more deaths” in the state.

Pinsky quickly shut the outlet down: “I don’t know what they’re talking about,” he said.

“We used to point at the way Indiana responded to the opiate of the HIV epidemic as the model for the country,” he continued. “The only reason I felt comfortable with Pence as vice president was I was aware of his track record in Indiana in handling these serious problems, and they handled them better than most states did, almost any other states. So, I don’t know what the hell people are talking about. That is fake news.”

Pinsky, who recently considered running against House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff in California, also said he is “furious” with the mainstream media for spreading panic about the coronavirus.

“The press needs to shut up because you’re more likely to die of influenza right now,” he explained.

The Trump administration is “responding appropriately and very diligently,” to this virus, Pinsky argued. “We’re gonna contain this thing,” he said. “We’ve already got a vaccine in study right now in human subjects. So, this thing is well in hand. President Trump is absolutely correct. He allocated $2.5 billion dollars for this.”

Pinsky also blasted the Democratic politicians who argued Trump’s coronavirus spending isn’t enough.

“Chuck Schumer asked for $8 billion. My response is, ‘Hey man, we’ve got a homeless problem in southern California and in Denver. Would you please give us some of that $8 billion and forget about the coronavirus?’” Pinsky said. “We’ve got that taken care of.'”