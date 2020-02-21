Doug Jones Laughingly Calls Question About Pro-Life Bill ‘Stupid’

Jones has called these pro-life policies ‘draconian…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) When a constituent tried to ask Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., about whether abortion restrictions were necessary, Jones laughed off the question and called it “stupid.”

“Do you think abortion should be banned after five months?” the man asked Jones as he walked across a parking lot.

Apparently not hearing the initial question, Jones responded, “What stupid question do you have for me today?”

The man then repeated the question, and Jones said, “Should abortion be banned after … as I said, what a stupid question.”

🚨 NEW VIDEO 🚨 Constituent: “Do you think abortion should be banned after 5 months?” Doug Jones: “What a stupid question.” Constituent: “You’re voting on it next week.”#ALsen #ALpolitics pic.twitter.com/oZd5NrFHy3 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) February 19, 2020

Jones is supposed to vote on the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act next week, which would impose a federal ban on abortions conducted after 20 weeks of pregnancy, which is when most experts believe infants can feel pain. The last time this bill was proposed in 2018, Jones voted against it. And it’s likely he’ll do so once again.

“Yeah, and I’ll vote on it next week,” Jones told the constituent as he walked away, “just like I did the last time.”

Jones’s positions, however, are still unclear. Last year, he was one of the only Democrats in the Senate to vote in favor of the GOP’s born-alive bill, which would have protected children who survive attempted abortions. The vote was likely an attempt to win favor with his constituents, though, since the state of Alabama has passed and supported abortion restrictions for years.

In fact, Alabama’s abortion restrictions are some of the most limited in the country. Jones has called these pro-life policies “draconian,” “extreme,” and “callous.”