CNN’s Don Lemon Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault on Man in Hamptons Bar

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A day after CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was ridiculed for his reaction to a heckler calling him “Fredo,” another of the left-leaning network’s talking heads is taking heat for an embarrassing personal interaction last summer.

CNN anchor Don Lemon is being sued for allegedly attacking a man at a Hamptons bar last summer.

According to the lawsuit, Dustin Hice, a Hamptons bartender, suffered a “demeaning, unprovoked, and offensive assault” by Lemon in July 2018.

Hice said he encountered Lemon when he was out with friends and offered to buy the CNN host a drink. Lemon declined, but later approached Hice and assaulted him.

“[Lemon] put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers into [Hice’s] mustache and under [Hice’s] nose,” reads the lawsuit, obtained by Mediate.

Lemon then proceeded to ask Hice about his sexual preferences, Hice says. “Do you like [vagina] or [penis]?” the lawsuit added, “While saying this, Mr. Lemon continued to shove his fingers into [Hice’s] face with aggression and hostility.”

As a result, Hice said he suffered “severe emotional stress and loss of future earnings and opportunities.”

“When the cameras are turned off … Mr. Lemon’s actions are in stark and disturbing contrast to the public persona he attempts to convey,” the lawsuit reads, noting that Lemon is a “staunch advocate for the #MeToo movement.”

Lemon has denied Hice’s allegations.

“The plaintiff in this lawsuit has previously displayed a pattern of contempt for CNN on his social media accounts,” CNN said in a statement. “This claim follows his unsuccessful threats and demands for an exorbitant amount of money from Don Lemon.”

Hice’s attorney said his client’s dislike of CNN has nothing to do with his lawsuit.

“The assertion that Mr. Hice would put himself through the painful process of filing a sexual assault lawsuit against his attacker all because he doesn’t like a cable TV station is ludicrous,” Hice’s attorney told Mediaite.

“Rather, he took down his social media accounts on the day he filed the lawsuit against Don Lemon because he’s a private citizen and wants to protect himself from CNN’s heavy-handed tactics.”