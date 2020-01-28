Trump Supporters Respond After Lemon-Led CNN Panel Mocks Them

‘They’re doing more to re-elect Trump than any campaign ad…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) CNN’s Don Lemon and NeverTrumper Rick Wilson mocked Trump supporters in a viral clip, in which Wilson called them “the credulous boomer rube demo.”

The media hardly ever hides their contempt for @realDonaldTrump supporters but this clip is featuring CNN’s @donlemon, The New York Times’ @WajahatAli, and @TheRickWilson is ludicrous. This is one of the most offensive segments I’ve seen in a while.

pic.twitter.com/CknQQZ5idR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 28, 2020

Lemon asked Wilson and the other panelist, New York Times contributor Wajahat Ali, about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s heated exchange with an NPR reporter, in which Pompeo challenged the reporter to find Ukraine on a map.

Wilson responded and said he’d be surprised if President Trump could “find Ukraine on a map.”

“[Pompeo] also knows deep within his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it,” Wilson mocked, causing Lemon to have a laughing fit. “He knows that this is, you know, an administration defined by ignorance of the world. And so that’s partly him playing to the base and playing to their audience. You know, the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump.”

“‘Donald Trump’s the smart one — and y’all elitists are dumb!’” Wilson said in a fake Southern accent, pretending to be a Trump supporter.

Ali then joined in and said mockingly, “‘ You elitists with your geography and your maps — and your spelling!’”

President Trump slammed the segment on Twitter, citing Lemon’s “terrible ratings.”

This is how they see us. This is how they look at us. Yet in 2020 they’ll be dumbfounded and confused wondering “why couldn’t we win middle America?” Or “why did we lose the black vote, or the Hispanic vote, or the gay vote”. — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) January 28, 2020

Ivanka Trump also slammed Wilson, Ali, and Lemon for mocking “half the country” and then complaining “that it is divided.” But instead of apologizing, Wilson doubled down:

Let’s get dat ratio up https://t.co/hMuA3S6s6z — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 28, 2020

Ali also refused to apologize, and said his friends are now worried about his “safety” due to Trump’s criticism.

Trump tweeted our CNN clip from 2 days ago. Friends are now concerned about my safety. I refuse to be intimidated & bullied by bad faith actors who cry fake victimhood, whining about a harmless, silly 30 second clip while endorsing Trump, a cruel vulgarian who debases everyone. — Wajahat “Some Muslim…I’ve Never Heard Of” Ali (@WajahatAli) January 28, 2020

Trump supporters, however, said this proves how much contempt CNN and its personalities have for them:

They’re doing more to re-elect Trump than any campaign ad. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 28, 2020