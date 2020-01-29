CNN’s Lemon Attempts to Walk Back Offensive Mimicry of Trump Voters

‘I didn’t catch everything that was said…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) CNN’s Don Lemon offered a half-hearted apology after facing backlash for mocking “the credulous boomer rube demo” of Trump supporters.

“This is personally important for me to address this,” he said on Tuesday’s show. “Ask anyone who knows me, they’ll tell you: I don’t believe in belittling people, belittling anyone for who they are, what they believe, or where they’re from. During an interview on Saturday night, one of my guests said something that made me laugh. And while in the moment, I found that joke humorous. And I didn’t catch everything that was said.”

#BREAKING: @DonLemon addressing the now-viral Saturday @CNNTonight segment mocking and showing such venom toward Trump supporters. Not surprisingly, Lemon deflected: “I don’t believe in belittling people….In the moment…I didn’t catch everything that was said.” pic.twitter.com/oI4eNz7rkR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 29, 2020

Lemon claimed he didn’t hear what was said, but in the clip of the now viral segment, Lemon’s panelists can be clearly heard mimicking Southern accents in an attempt to mock Trump supporters.

“‘Donald Trump’s the smart one — and y’all elitists are dumb!’” NeverTrumper Rick Wilson said in a fake Southern accent.

The New York Times’ Wajahat Ali then joined in and said mockingly, “‘ You elitists with your geography and your maps — and your spelling!’”

The media hardly ever hides their contempt for @realDonaldTrump supporters but this clip is featuring CNN’s @donlemon, The New York Times’ @WajahatAli, and @TheRickWilson is ludicrous. This is one of the most offensive segments I’ve seen in a while.

pic.twitter.com/CknQQZ5idR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 28, 2020

In addressing the segment on Tuesday night, Lemon went on to defend journalists who “get it wrong.”

“We’re not perfect,” he said. “When we get it wrong, we say we got it wrong, we apologize, and we move on.”

But Trump supporters have vowed not to forget Lemon’s comments at the ballot box in November.