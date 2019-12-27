DOJ Reveals MORE Trump Lies Spread by Steele Dossier’s Author

Steele claimed Russia sought to influence Trump’s Cabinet picks…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former British spy Christopher Steele, who authored the now-discredited Steele dossier, spread multiple conspiracies about President Donald Trump to the FBI that weren’t included in the original dossier, according to a recent Justice Department report.

Earlier this month, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz released his report on the FBI’s abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to spy on the Trump campaign.

One section of the report that hasn’t garnered as much attention detailed three lesser-known assertions Steele made about Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Steele claimed that Trump’s campaign received cash from Russia via an Azerbaijan family, but like the dossier, “the Azerbaijani angle remains unverified,” reported the Washington Times.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller did not find any evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia, either directly or indirectly.

Steele also claimed that Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser, had a Russian handler. Steele reportedly gave the name of the Russian intelligence officer to the FBI, but the FBI was never able to substantiate or verify Steele’s claim that Page had ever met with this officer, according to Horowitz’s report.

The third allegation had to do with an attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin to influence Trump’s Cabinet appointments.

Steele claimed that Russia wanted a secretary of State who would be a “Russia-friendly figure”—one who would be willing to lift sanctions against Russia. But like the other assertions, this “intervention” was never verified by the U.S. intelligence community.

Horowitz revealed that the Steele dossier was “essential” to the FBI’s FISA warrant application to surveil Page, despite the fact that none of its allegations were verifiable or trustworthy.

The Department of Justice continues to look into the origins of the Steele dossier. Several attorneys even met with Steele over the summer and interviewed him.

“I think spying did occur,” Attorney General William Barr told a congressional panel earlier this year while discussing conclusions of Mueller’s investigation.

“The question is whether it was adequately predicated,” Barr continued. “And I’m not suggesting that it wasn’t adequately predicated, but I need to explore that.”