DOJ Investigators Interview Author of ‘Steele Dossier’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Federal prosecutors investigating the origins of the Russia collusion hoax reportedly interviewed Christopher Steele, the Clinton-funded spy who authored the infamous Steele dossier.

The dossier, paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign along with other progressive groups, alleged collusion between Trump and Russia, prompting a three-year-long investigation into Trump and his presidency—first by the FBI and later by special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

According to Reuters, three attorneys from the Justice Department’s Inspector General’s Office met with Steele and interviewed him. The interview took place when Trump traveled to London on a state visit to Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Attorney General William Barr has questioned the motives of the Russia investigation, and the subsequent Mueller report, and he has vowed to look into its origins at the behest of Trump and Congressional Republicans. This interview with Steele could just be the beginning.

In May, Barr hired the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut to look into Russia-Gate, specifically into the FBI and DOJ’s role in the process.

Trump and Barr both maintain that the FBI—then overseen by Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe—was instrumental in starting the investigation, likely due to political bias.

“I think spying did occur,” Barr said of the FBI’s role in the investigation during Congressional testimony in April. “The question is whether it was adequately predicated. And I’m not suggesting that it wasn’t adequately predicated. But I need to explore that.”

At the same time, Michael Horowitz, inspector general of the FBI, is looking into the Steele dossier’s credibility.

The DOJ’s interview with Steele was contentious at first, according to Politico, but investigators did find Steele’s testimony credible—surprisingly so. Sources said Steele offered new and important information that doesn’t suggest improper behavior.

Still, Trump is determined to get to the bottom of what he’s routinely called the biggest “witch hunt” in American political history.

“Wow! FBI made 11 payments to Fake Dossier’s discredited author, Trump hater Christopher Steele. … The Witch Hunt has been a total fraud on your President and the American people!” Trump wrote on Twitter earlier this year. “It was brought to you by Dirty Cops, Crooked Hillary and the DNC.”