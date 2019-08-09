Education Dept. to Investigate Connecticut’s Discriminatory Transgender Policy

‘Allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports reverses nearly 50 years of advances for women…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The federal government has agreed to open an investigation into whether female high school students were discriminated against when the state of Connecticut allowed transgender, male students to compete against them.

Three Connecticut high school female athletes brought the complaint to the Department of Education after they were sidelined and unable to compete at a higher level after the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference decided it would allow biological males to compete in girls-only athletic events.

One of the athletes, Selina Soule, was sidelined by two men who beat her, which meant she didn’t qualify for the New England regionals.

The Education Department’s Office of Civil Rights agreed to take up the case and look into whether the CIAC’s “Transgender Participation Policy” violated Title IX discrimination rules.

“Female athletes deserve to compete on a level playing field. Forcing them to compete against boys makes them spectators in their own sports, which is grossly unfair and destroys their athletic opportunities,” Alliance Defending Freedom legal counsel Christiana Holcomb said in a statement.

“For that reason, we are pleased that OCR has agreed to investigate,” Holcomb continued.

“Title IX is a federal law that was designed to eliminate discrimination against women in education and athletics, and women fought long and hard to earn the equal athletic opportunities that Title IX provides,” she said. “Allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports reverses nearly 50 years of advances for women.”

The girls’ complaint details how male athletes have used the CIAC’s transgender policy to their advantage. One mid-level male sophomore failed to advance in boys’ indoor track events, so he chose to identify as a female and began competing in the female events a few months later.

“Selina and her fellow female athletes train countless hours in hope of the personal satisfaction of victory, an opportunity to participate in state and regional meets, or a chance at a college scholarship,” Holcomb said.

“But girls competing against boys know the outcome before the race even starts,” she said. “Boys will always have physical advantages over girls; that’s the reason we have women’s sports and the reason we look forward to OCR’s investigation.”