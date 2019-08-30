GODLESS: DNC Resolution Praises ‘Ethical Soundness’ of the Non-Religious

‘The DNC resolution is a sign of bigger and better things to come for freethinkers…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Democratic National Committee passed a resolution this week embracing the “ethical soundness” of nonreligious Americans.

(VIDEO: Democrat delegates divided on change to platform in 2012 that recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and restores recognition of God).

The DNC said it applauds the fact that “religiously unaffiliated Americans overwhelming share the Democratic Party’s values,” and claim secular citizens “have often been subjected to unfair bias and exclusion in American society.”

The resolution goes on to condemn “those most loudly claiming that morals, values, and patriotism must be defined by their particular religious views have used those religious views, with misplaced claims of ‘religious liberty,’ to justify public policy that has threatened the civil rights and liberties of many Americans.”

The number of religious Americans has actually doubled in the last 15 years, according to Langer Research Associates.

But even more valuable than religion is the “value, ethical soundness, and importance of the religiously unaffiliated demographic, a group of Americans who contribute in innumerable ways to the arts, sciences, medicine, business, law, the military, their communities, the success of the Party and prosperity of the Nation,” the resolution states.

According to Fox News, the effort was largely the result of the Secular Coalition of America’s lobbying.

“America was founded as a secular government charged with representing and protecting the freedoms of people of all faiths and none. I am proud to see the Democratic Party take that to heart by bringing secular Americans into the fold,” Sarah Levin, the group’s director of governmental affairs, said, noting the resolution is an attempt “to ensure that policy is driven by science and evidence, not sectarian beliefs.”

The Freedom from Religion Foundation’s co-president, Annie Laurie Gaylor, agreed, calling the resolution a “political landmark” that is “long overdue” and adding that the FFRF is “is optimistic that the DNC resolution is a sign of bigger and better things to come for freethinkers, and would like to see every party at every level of government adopt similar resolutions.”