DNC Debate Set for Tyler Perry’s Film Studio in Deep-Blue Atlanta

‘With people of color being the cornerstone of the Democratic Party, Atlanta remains set to provide a large portion of votes for our eventual nominee…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The celebrity-loving Democratic Party has chosen to host its Nov. 20 presidential primary debate at the Atlanta film production studio of race-obsessed actor, producer, and writer Tyler Perry.

The Democratic Party decided against holding the debate at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, located north of Atlanta in a suburban swing district, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The Washington Post and MSNBC will host the debate.

Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, confirmed the venue last Friday on Twitter.

Democratic Debate site is set: @TPStudios is a model for Georgia’s vibrant film industry, an engaged corporate citizen and an exceptional location for our #DemDebate. Looking forward to welcoming the candidates to Georgia on November 20. #gapol — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 26, 2019

Perry, the only black proprietor of a major film studio, built the $250 million complex on 330 acres in Fort McPherson, near Atlanta’s airport.

The studio has 12 sound stages, each named after an African–American performer, including Denzel Washington, Cicely Tyson, Sydney Poitier, Della Reese, Diahann Carroll and Harry Belafonte.

Appealing to skin color, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms requested in a letter that the Democratic National Committee hold the debate in Atlanta.

“With people of color being the cornerstone of the Democratic Party, Atlanta remains set to provide a large portion of votes for our eventual nominee,” Bottoms wrote.

She said 60 percent of voters in the 2018 Atlanta Democratic primary were black.

Bottoms said she was “proud” the DNC chose to host the debate in Atlanta.

The debate also checks the DNC’s gender-inclusivity criteria, as it will be moderated by four women: Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Ashley Parker and Kristen Welker, BET reported.

The Democratic Party could have shown its commitment to the suburbs by hosting the debate in Sandy Springs, which is represented by Rep. Lucy McBath.

McBath became the first Democrat to win the 6th district since 1976. In 1978, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich won the seat, and Republicans held it until 2018.

“I understand this decision, but the DNC missed a great opportunity to energize and recognize the importance of Georgia’s 6th and suburban swing districts like it in Georgia and around the nation,” said Sandy Springs City Councilman Andy Bauman. “City Springs would have been a fabulous venue for this debate.”