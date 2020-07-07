Disney, ESPN Ink Deal w/ Colin Kaepernick to Create Documentary about His Life

‘Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective … which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) ESPN Films will produce a documentary series about Colin Kaepernick, after The Walt Disney Co. reached a deal with the former football quarterback turned Black Lives Matter icon, NBC Sports reported.

The Walt Disney Co. partnered with Kaepernick’s media company, Ra Vision Media, “a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors, producers, creators and storytellers.”

Beyond a series about Kaepernick’s life, the companies will seek nonwhite people to produce media about race, social injustice and equity.

The shows that develop from the partnership will be streamed on Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated.

The Undefeated is the anti-white, identity-politics wing of ESPN.

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement.

“I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing,” he said.

Even though Kaepernick keeps embracing his position as a leader of the radical Black Lives Matter movement, he said that he wants to return to the NFL.

The NFL has changed its stance toward the national anthem since Kaerpernick first kneeled during it in 2016.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized in June for the NFL’s previous policy that required players to stand for the national anthem.

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Co. remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” said Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman.

“Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration,” Iger said.