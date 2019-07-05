Disgraced Va. Gov. Ralph Northam ‘Playing Politics’ on Gun Control

‘He’s on an apology tour, and this is part of his redemption…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is still trying to recover from his racist blackface yearbook photo scandal—and he’s done so by capitulating to the far left’s agenda.

Now, after a mass shooting in Virginia Beach left 12 people dead on May 31, Northam is taking advantage of the opportunity to push for strict gun control.

Northam rolled out legislation to address gun violence this week and planned to convene a special session of legislators in the state’s General Assembly next week.

His proposals would significantly increase background checks; ban ‘assault’ weapons, bump stocks and silencers; limit consumers to one handgun; and raise the penalties for law violations.

“We continue to lose too many lives to senseless and preventable acts of gun violence, but we have the power to make meaningful change,” Northam said in a statement.

“Now is the time to act—Virginians deserve votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers,” he continued. “I urge the members of the General Assembly to engage in a thorough, meaningful discussion about these proposed bills and to allow every member to cast their votes on the floor.”

It seemed unlikely, however, that the Republicans, who narrowly control the state legislature, would give serious credence to the radical measures.

They accused the Democratic governor of using a tragedy to play politics, since more than 140 Republican-held seats are up for re-election this fall.

Outside investors, such as billionaires Tom Steyer and George Soros have converged on the once solid-red commonwealth, pledging millions of dollars to move it permanently into the blue column.

“They want our state,” Del. Margaret B. Ransone, R-Westmoreland, said on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

“They want every single member gone in the House and Senate that is Republican,” Ransone said. “They intentionally want to turn it blue. Gun control, abortion rights, social justice—they’ve named their three; that’s what they want.”

Northam said gun control is an important part of his agenda because of the shooting, but some Republicans believe he’s trying to distract both parties from his racist past.

“I think this is a distraction,” Sen. William DeSteph Jr. said, according to the Post.

Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, agreed, calling the governor’s gun-control legislation a sheer political ploy.

“He’s on an apology tour,” Reeves said, “and this is part of his redemption.”