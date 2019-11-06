Dean Martin’s Daughter Trashes ‘Absurd’ PC Remake of ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’

‘He should write his own song if he doesn’t like this one…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) After John Legend and Kelly Clarkson announced they would introduce a new, politically correct version of the popular Christmas song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” original singer Dean Martin’s daughter slammed the duo as “absurd.”

The song, originally written by Frank Loesser in 1944, is about a man who tries to convince a woman to stay with him while she gives him a series of excuses. One of the lines has been described as “predatory” by #MeToo-obsessed critics.

After social-justice warriors raised their grievances, several radio stations said they would pull the song last December.

Clarkson and Legend decided to re-write the lyrics, replacing the line where the woman asks “Say, what’s in this drink?” with “What will my friends think…”

Legend replies, “I think they should rejoice.”

“…If I have one more drink,” Clarkson returns.

“It’s your body, and your choice,” Legend declares.

The rewrite is ridiculous, said Deana Martin, daughter of the legendary Rat-Packer, in an interview with “Good Morning Britain.”

“He’s stealing the thunder from Frank Loesser’s song and from my dad,” she said. “He should write his own song if he doesn’t like this one. Don’t change the lyrics … My dad didn’t care about things like that. He would have said it was absurd. I think John should have just left it alone.”

Other celebrities have slammed the re-make as absurd, too. Sharon Osbourne, co-host of the “Talk,” said the new lyrics are “ridiculous.”

“What would John Legend do if, in 40 years, if somebody wanted to—you know, times change—re-record one of his songs and there was some group that found it offensive and somebody just went, ‘Oh, I can change the lyrics on that,’” said Osbourne, the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

“It’s a piece of art—and, the thing is, to change an innocent lyric to what is it, ‘Your mind and your body’? What the hell are you on? That’s ridiculous,” Osbourne continued. “I have to tell you, I love John Legend. I love John Legend’s wife, his family. He’s an amazing artist that I really respect. Why do you do this? That’s not right.”