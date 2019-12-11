Merriam–Webster Names Transgender Pronoun ‘They’ as Its Word of the Year

‘People were clearly encountering this new use and turning to the dictionary for clarity and for usage guidance…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Merriam–Webster has named “they,” a nonbinary pronoun, the word of the year.

The dictionary service clarified that the word of the year is determined by data, and because online searches for “they” increased by 313% this past year, the conclusion was obvious.

“Pronouns are among the language’s most commonly used words, and like other common words (think go, do, and have) they tend to be mostly ignored by dictionary users,” said Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam—Webster. “But over the past year or so, as people have increasingly encountered the nonbinary use, we’ve seen searches for ‘they’ grow dramatically.”

Political moments did drive the increase in online traffic. The dictionary publisher said searches speed during January Paris Fashion Week, which featured a non-binary model; in April when U.S. congresswoman Pramila Jayapal announced her child now identifies as gender-nonconforming; during the summer’s LGBT Pride parades; and in September, when the British pop artist Sam Smith announced he is also gender non-conforming.

The increase in the online use of “they” was “significant and sustained,” Brewster noted.

“People were clearly encountering this new use and turning to the dictionary for clarity and for usage guidance,” she said, according to CNN.

Peter Sokolowski, Merriam–Webster’s editor-at-large, told the Associated Press that although the spike in traffic was largely “driven by events in the news,” it reflects “information about language itself, and the shifting use of ‘they.’”

He cited a long embraced—albeit grammatically incorrect—vernacular usage of the pronoun to refer to someone of an unknown or ambiguous gender, regardless of his or her gender identity.

“English famously lacks a gender-neutral singular pronoun to correspond neatly with singular pronouns like ‘everyone’ or ‘someone,’ and as a consequence ‘they’ has been used for this purpose for over 600 years,” Merriam-Webster said in a statement.

Merriam–Webster officially added “they” and “themself” to the dictionary this year. It isn’t the only dictionary to recognize the elimination of traditional pronouns. Collins dictionary, too, included the term “non-binary” as a legitimate definition of people who do not identify as male or female.

Other top terms, according to Merriam–Webster, were “impeach” and “quid pro quo.”