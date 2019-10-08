Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Brags About ‘Destroying’ $5M Worth of Firearms

‘If we really think these things should be off the street, we need to destroy them…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack said he won’t apologize for his company’s decision to stop selling AR-15s, despite its significant profit losses. Instead, Stack bragged that Dick’s did something good by destroying $5 million worth of firearms.

Dick’s mandated its own kind of gun control by refusing to sell firearms to customers under the age of 21 and pulling all assault weapons off its shelves, including popular hunting rifles.

The company’s “stand against guns” has cost Dick’s about $250 million, Stack admitted in an interview with CBS News. But he doesn’t care.

“I said, ‘You know what? If we really think these things should be off the street, we need to destroy them,” Stack said.

He even said the company is considering removing all firearms from its shelves.

“We’ve got the whole category under strategic review to see what we’re going to do with this category,” he said.

“So, there’s a chance you may stop selling firearms completely?” the host asked.

“The whole category is under strategic review,” Stack replied.

When asked about the backlash Dick’s has faced, Stack said that none of the criticism levied against the company is true.

“We probably get a little bit of a backlash, but we didn’t expect to get what we got,” he said.

“All this about, you know, how we were anti-Second Amendment, you know, ‘we don’t believe in the Constitution,’ and none of that could be further from the truth,” he continued. “We just didn’t want to sell the assault-style weapons that could inflict that kind of damage.”

Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke praised Dick’s Sporting Good’s decision and claimed the company is “doing more to keep Americans safe from assault weapons than Congress.”