DHS Cancels Dems’ Border Facility Tour, Citing ‘Rude,’ ‘Disruptive’ Behavior

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Department of Homeland Security canceled congressional Democrats’ scheduled tour of a border facility, citing “rude” and “disruptive” behavior that occurred during their last visit.

According to Fox News, staff members for Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., visited a Customs and Border Protection facility on the southern border last week for an “oversight inspection.”

They were supposed to return this week, but the DHS said the tour would no longer be taking place.

“Due to the operational burden placed on the field by their refusal to comply with instructions during last week’s STAFFDEL [staff delegation visit], CBP pulled the trip in which more site visits were to take place at CBP and ICE facilities this week,” an unnamed DHS official said.

“DHS communicated to the committee that due to their conduct, CBP could not support visits from the committee this week,” said the source.

Unless Cummings and the rest of the House Oversight Committee offer a “firm commitment that the Committee and its staff will comply fully with all existing guidelines and policies,” they will not be allowed to enter the facility, said Christine Ciccone, DHS assistant secretary of legislative affairs.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the committee’s ranking minority member, confirmed Democratic staff’s appalling behavior, telling Cummings in a letter that the Democrats’ aides were “rude” and even crossed into bordering Mexico without consulting the State Department.

“One aspect missing from your staff travel to date has been any interest in the well-being of, or resources provided to, the brave men and women who serve to secure our border,” Jordan said.

“Several border patrol agents told us the nasty rhetoric from Democrats in Congress—one Member of this committee even likened them to Nazis—hurts morale and makes some agents reluctant to tell people what they do for a living.”