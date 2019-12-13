Detroit Faces Lawsuit For Keeping Thousands of Dead Residents on Its Voter Roll

‘Someone dropped the ball, and they keep dropping it…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) An advocacy group filed a lawsuit against Detroit election officials this week, alleging they’ve failed to clean up the city’s voter rolls for years.

The result has been thousands of long-dead residents, and duplicated registrations for others.

This failure violates the National Voter Registration Act, said the Pubic Interest Legal Foundation, which requires election officials to properly maintain voter rolls.

Detroit’s ineptitude has “undermined the confidence of Detroit’s properly registered voters in the integrity of the voter registration rolls and, accordingly, has undermined the integrity of elections held both within the city of Detroit and across the state of Michigan,” the complaint states.

The foundation said it has spent the last two years urging Detroit officials to “cure” the voter roll’s maintenance “problems.” Earlier this year, it purchased the state’s entire voter roll, analyzed the registration list, and contacted Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey and elections director George Azzouz multiple times. The errors, however, were “brushed aside,” said Logan Churchwell, communications and research director for the group.

“Someone dropped the ball, and they keep dropping it,” Churchwell said in a statement. “All you need is a little bit of chaos to spread distrust.”

Detroit had 511,786 voters as of the 2016 election, according to the city’s election data, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Detroit only had 479,267 voting-age residents, according to the lawsuit.

After combing through Social Security and other records, the foundation discovered that there were “a significant number of deceased registrants whose registrations should have been canceled, but remain registered to vote in Detroit.”

The oldest registered voters was born in 1823, the lawsuit says, “14 years before Michigan was admitted to the Union as the 26th state.”

“The City of Detroit is failing to perform some of the most basic functions owed to its citizenry,” PILF President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said in a statement.

“The city government’s nonchalant attitude toward addressing evidence of dead and duplicate registrations exposes yet another vulnerability in our voting systems as our nation works to improve election security before November 2020,” Adams said. “Making a federal case out of this was necessary, and I hope we can achieve a resolution before the polls open.”