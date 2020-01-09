Detroit’s Iraqi Consulate Offers ‘Register of Condolences’ for Qassem Soleimani

‘We are Iraqis not Iranians … we’re against it…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Iraqi Consulate in Detroit is opening its doors this week to offer condolences after the U.S. military killed Iranian general and terrorist Qassem Soleimani.

The consulate said on its Facebook page that it will open “a register of condolences to the lives of the martyrs who have fallen as a result of the recent American raids in Iraq.” From 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, the consulate will invite Detroit Arab–Americans to join them in offering condolences, according to WXYZ-TV.

One community member said Iraq directed the consulate to open a register of condolences, and many Detroit residents aren’t pleased.

“We are Iraqis not Iranians … we’re against it,” said Nabby Yono, a member of the Arab American & Chaldean Council, adding that the consulate’s decision is “really, really disgusting.”

Others responded to the consulates Facebook post and raised their concerns.

“Shame on u. How about the thousands of people who died in Iraq since October during the revolution, how come there was no funeral for them?” wrote one user.

And another urged the Iraqi people to fight for freedom and stand up to the Iranian militias in Iraq.

“Message to Trump: we, the people of Iraq, declare that the Iraqi parliament does not represent the Iraqi people, and we ask the United Nations to intervene quickly to save us from the hands of Iranian militias in Iraq. We want to live freely, and we yearn for freedom,” the user wrote.

Iran fired tens of missiles at the U.S.’s military base in Iraq on Tuesday night, but President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the attack did not result in a single casualty or injury.