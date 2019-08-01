Democrats Trash Obama’s Record to Discredit Biden’s Campaign

‘You invoke President Obama more than anyone in this campaign. You can’t do it when it’s convenient and then dodge it when it’s not…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) In their race to the left, the Democratic presidential candidates have adopted a new strategy: trashing former President Barack Obama’s record.

During Tuesday’s primary debate only one candidate—former Vice President Joe Biden—defended Obama

The others, like Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, instead used what they saw as failures of the Obama administration to attack Biden from the left.

On immigration, Booker, former Housing Secretary Julián Castro and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed Biden for not decreasing the number of deportations that occurred under Obama’s presidency.

“You were vice president of the United States,” de Blasio said. “I didn’t hear whether you tried to stop them or not, using your power, your influence in the White House.”

Booker chimed in as well: “You invoke President Obama more than anyone in this campaign,” he said to Biden. “You can’t do it when it’s convenient and then dodge it when it’s not.”

As for healthcare, Biden is one of the only candidates to support keeping and improving Obamacare, the crowning jewel of Obama’s progressive agenda.

Obama’s former chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, told Stephen Colbert every single Democrat on that stage should be doing the same.

“Here’s what I don’t get, and I love my party, but nine months ago, we made this the central issue that allowed us to take back the House, and nine months later everyone has amnesia. It’s the most important thing and it’s the most popular thing,” Emanuel said. “[Obamacare] is very popular among Democrats, it’s very popular in the country, and it’s working.”

Similarly, former Attorney General Eric Holder warned Democrats against discrediting the Obama record and urged them to “build on it” and “expand it.”