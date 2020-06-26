Fearful Dems Tell Anarchist Rioters to ‘Stay At It’ to Force Radical Police Reform

‘Every elected Democrat in office, and every Democrat running for office, lives in fear of the mob and the Squad…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democrats are hoping to use mass protest and civil unrest to force the GOP to accept radical police reform policies.

The Senate GOP unveiled its own police reform bill last week, but Democrats blocked it and instead plan to introduce their own bill, which includes extreme measures like ending qualified immunity for police officers, banning no-knock warrants and cutting funding for police departments that violate these new rules.

“I just want to say to the activists, stay at it,” Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J, said after voting to block the GOP bill, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Everything that we’re doing right now has been given strength because of your demands for justice,” he continued. “And I hope that the pressure stays. I hope in all 50 states, hundreds of thousands of Americans, we continue to pressure, because, as was said by a great abolitionist, there’s no struggle, there will be no progress.”

The quotation, attributed to Frederick Douglass, has been widely embraced by Marxist theoreticians in the intervening years since the 1865 abolition of U.S. slavery.

The theory of class struggle was embraced most prominently by Vladimir Lenin, who applied it as justification for the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution that violently overthrew Russia’s monarchy and paved the way for the USSR.

Nonetheless, Republicans will have no choice but to work with Democrats and endorse some of the more radical reforms if they hope to pass an actual bill, according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

To make sure the GOP caves, Schumer encouraged protesters to “put pressure—moral pressure, political pressure, every kind of pressure” on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other Republicans.

“That’s our hope, our prayer, and what we will work for,” Schumer said.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., however, rejected Democrats’ demands and said that he and the other Republicans who crafted the Senate GOP bill offered Schumer plenty of amendments while Schumer refused to negotiate.

Mainstream Democrats might be happy about the protests right now, said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., but they all “live in fear” of the far Left and what it represents—which is why so few Democrats are willing to work with Republicans.

“Every elected Democrat in office, and every Democrat running for office, lives in fear of the mob and the Squad,” Graham said Wednesday, referencing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., and the other leftist House members. “The idea of working with Donald Trump to accomplish objectives to help America is a one-way ticket to political exile.”