Liberal Rep. Admits Dems Used Sidelined Workers to Maximize Political ‘Leverage’

‘We have real concerns about giving away leverage now without getting some of the priorities we need…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Leftist Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., admitted that she and her Democratic colleagues blocked legislation that would have increased funding for small businesses because they were afraid of losing political “leverage.”

One leading House Democrat came right out and said they’ve been blocking urgent money for workers’ paychecks because they don’t want to give up political leverage. Think about that: Democrats would rather use workers as partisan leverage than actually help them. pic.twitter.com/1Lve1xutb2 — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) April 21, 2020

“We don’t know what’s in the package yet, we only know what’s been reported,” Jayapal said during a virtual news conference on Tuesday hosted by several liberal lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., and the other “Squad” members.

“But I think what you’re hearing from all of us on the call is that we have real concerns about giving away leverage now without getting some of the priorities we need,” Japayal said.

Republicans have been trying to fast-track additional funding for the Small Business Administration over the past 12 days, but Democrats have blocked the funding, demanding that Republicans include funding for “unrelated” demands, as well.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., finally walked back those demands this week, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

A $482-billion relief bill—the fourth of its kind during the coronavirus crisis—passed in the Senate on Tuesday and was expected to clear the House, allowing Congress to provide more than $320 billion in additional funding for the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program.

McConnell indirectly criticized Jayapal in a statement shortly after the funding passed.

“In my view, it’s indefensible that Main Street small businesses and their workers had their assistance for partisan ‘leverage,'” McConnell said.

“That was the word of choice for one leading House Democrat: leverage,” he continued. “The American people cannot be political leverage.”