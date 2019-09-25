Dems Split over Joe Kennedy III’s Challenge to Incumbent Sen. Ed Markey

‘He hasn’t really drawn a contrast as to why we should get rid of Ed Markey and replace him with Joe Kennedy…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Massachusetts Democrats are divided over the decision by Rep. Joe Kennedy III to challenge incumbent Sen. Ed Markey in what will undoubtedly be among the biggest primary showdowns leading up to the 2020 election.

Markey, although in his first term as a senator, has struck all the right chords with his liberal base, including his sponsorship of the Green New Deal bill in the Senate.

To take him down, the prominent grandson of Robert F. Kennedy will need to use every weapon in his arsenal—and that’s exactly what Democrats don’t want, reports The Hill.

“I don’t know what to say,” Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., said.

“I’m not from New England, except to say I’m very disappointed to see a primary race between two friends,” Butterfield said. “Not just friends of mine, but they are friends to each other.”

Another Democrat, Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., said he hopes Kennedy stays in the House.

“I’m staying out of that one,” Lowenthal said. “I’m hoping that Joe comes back to the House. I would like to see that.”

However, Lowenthal added, without taking sides, that Kennedy would be a “formidable opponent” for Markey due to his family legacy.

“I can’t imagine myself running against a Kennedy,” he said. “But Markey is wonderful. Markey was highly respected in the House.”

Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested the division in Massachusetts could have a negative effect on the rest of the party: “I consider it a loss to lose Joe Kennedy in the House, but he has made his decision,” she told the Boston Globe.

Many Democrats are asking why Kennedy feels the need to challenge an incumbent who shares the exact same views. Markey isn’t a moderate, and he’s well-liked in his state, said veteran Democratic strategist Scott Ferson.

“He hasn’t really drawn a contrast as to why we should get rid of Ed Markey and replace him with Joe Kennedy,” Ferson told The Hill.

“I think people definitely in Massachusetts are frustrated by that,” he said. “They just don’t see the compelling reason so far to switch.”