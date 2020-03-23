Dems Attempt to Smear Rand Paul for Pre-Diagnosis Use of Gym, Pool

‘This, America, is absolutely irresponsible…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Democrats’ disturbing pattern of coronavirus shaming took an even darker turn after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced he had contracted the virus.

Left-wingers sought to smear Paul by suggesting that he ignored contagion concerns to use the congressional gym and swimming pool, as well as attending a luncheon with fellow senators on Friday, reported Summit News.

Rand Paul was seen at the Senate pool hours before he got his positive coronavirus test result https://t.co/wXPtE7OGlY — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) March 23, 2020

I took a picture inside the Senate GOP lunch when the door was open Friday and saw Rand Paul seated next to other senators. He is visible in this photo. pic.twitter.com/4qwZo5YdBs — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 22, 2020

Even one of his Senate colleagues, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., joined in the public stoning, claiming Paul’s actions were “absolutely irresponsible.”

I’ve never commented about a fellow Senator’s choices/actions. Never once. This, America, is absolutely irresponsible. You cannot be near other people while waiting for coronavirus test results. It endangers others & likely increases the spread of the virus. https://t.co/651TJf8mWf — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 22, 2020

Paul clarified that he had entered into quarantine immediately upon learning he had it and had not been in recent contact with other lawmakers.

We want to be clear, Senator Paul left the Senate IMMEDIATELY upon learning of his diagnosis. He had zero contact with anyone & went into quarantine. Insinuations such as those below that he went to the gym after learning of his results are just completely false & irresponsible! https://t.co/yqfxydsXBG — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

Despite projections that a large majority of Americans will eventually contract the highly contagious, airborne illness, the Left has sought to stigmatize it by using ‘social-distancing’ shame campaigns to discourage people from leaving the house.

Concerns even exist that sites like Facebook and Google, following the lead of several Asian and European countries, will use geotracking to report on phone users’ mobility in the hopes of monitoring who might be infected.

The risk of contracting the disease—which poses serious risk to a small but “vulnerable” portion of the population of people 65 or older and those with compromised immune systems—already has created complications for the legislative process.

The quarantine of several conservative lawmakers gave Democrats added leverage in recent negotiations over a trillion-dollar relief package to help stimulate the economy. After demanding several unrelated ‘wish list’ items from the bill, Senate Democrats rejected it on Sunday, sending it back to the negotiating table.