Dems Attempt to Smear Rand Paul for Pre-Diagnosis Use of Gym, Pool

‘This, America, is absolutely irresponsible…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Democrats’ disturbing pattern of coronavirus shaming took an even darker turn after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced he had contracted the virus.

Left-wingers sought to smear Paul by suggesting that he ignored contagion concerns to use the congressional gym and swimming pool, as well as attending a luncheon with fellow senators on Friday, reported Summit News.

Even one of his Senate colleagues, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., joined in the public stoning, claiming Paul’s actions were “absolutely irresponsible.”

Paul clarified that he had entered into quarantine immediately upon learning he had it and had not been in recent contact with other lawmakers.

Despite projections that a large majority of Americans will eventually contract the highly contagious, airborne illness, the Left has sought to stigmatize it by using ‘social-distancing’ shame campaigns to discourage people from leaving the house.

Concerns even exist that sites like Facebook and Google, following the lead of several Asian and European countries, will use geotracking to report on phone users’ mobility in the hopes of monitoring who might be infected.

The risk of contracting the disease—which poses serious risk to a small but “vulnerable” portion of the population of people 65 or older and those with compromised immune systems—already has created complications for the legislative process.

The quarantine of several conservative lawmakers gave Democrats added leverage in recent negotiations over a trillion-dollar relief package to help stimulate the economy. After demanding several unrelated ‘wish list’ items from the bill, Senate Democrats rejected it on Sunday, sending it back to the negotiating table.

