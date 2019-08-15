Dems Smear Cuccinelli as ‘Racist’ after Taking His Words Out of Context

‘This administration finally admitted what we’ve known all along: They think the Statue of Liberty only applies to white people…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Several left-wing presidential hopefuls and media outlets smeared Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, as a “racist” by deliberately taking his words out of context.

Cuccinelli was defending the Trump administration’s new “public charge” rule, which limits legal immigration to those who won’t need to use public, taxpayer-funded programs like Medicaid and food stamps.

Asked about the “New Colossus” poem on the Statue of Liberty, Cuccinelli explained the poem’s context.

“Well, of course, that poem was referring back to people coming from Europe where they had class based societies, where people were considered ‘wretched’ if they weren’t in the right class,” Cuccinelli said.

Democrats and liberal media outlets ran with the quote, making it seem like Cuccinelli only supported immigration from European countries.

This administration finally admitted what we’ve known all along: They think the Statue of Liberty only applies to white people. https://t.co/kTLl50yCmw — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 14, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also mocked Cuccinelli on CNN, conflating his comments with clumsily-worded and widely condemned remarks by Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, that appeared to justify rape and incest.

KAMALA on @SteveKingIA and @KenCuccinelli: “These guys are out just of their minds. What is that?!”pic.twitter.com/v57GPAuyY7 — Ian Sams (@IanSams) August 14, 2019

Cuccinelli’s comments clearly indicate he was trying to make a point about class, as The Washington Post’s Felicia Sonmez pointed out.