Far-Left Dems Scorn Pelosi for Caving to GOP on Emergency Border Aid

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Progressive congressional Democrats slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for compromising with Republicans on a bipartisan funding bill to address the humanitarian crisis at the border.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus called the bill a “betrayal of our American values.”

“This bill—opposed by the Hispanic Caucus and nearly 100 Democratic members of the House—will not stop the Trump administration’s chaos and cruelty,” the caucus said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“It will not stop the abuse and detention of children,” they continued. “It will not stop the rampant human rights abuses in government custody. It will not stop the Trump administration from tearing families apart and turning away asylum-seekers. As a result, migrants will continue to die.”

Pelosi agreed to drop several Democratic requirements from the bill after Republicans threatened to kill it. These requirements would have reduced funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement by more than $80 million to give additional funding to detention centers on the border.

“When the Congressional Hispanic Caucus members see suffering at the border, we see our children and our grandchildren,” the caucus continued. “What happened today is unacceptable, and we will not forget this betrayal. Moving forward, we will continue fighting for immigrants to be treated with dignity and respect, work to end Trump’s deportation agenda, and fix our broken immigration system.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, also blasted Pelosi for going along with a bill that provides “no accountability.”

“We didn’t even bother to negotiate, there are house amendments we could have negotiated in, we could have conferenced, we could have tried to get amendments in, to get humanitarian provisions in, to get consequences for facilities that abuse kids in, and instead what we’re doing is that we’re immediately going to just saying yes to what got passed out of the Senate,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“We didn’t even bother to negotiate… we’re immediately going to just saying yes to what got passed out of the Senate,” says Rep. @AOC on Pelosi’s decision to pass the Senate border funding bill.

Pelosi defended the bill and said it will provide migrant families with much-needed aid. That aid is more important than political squabbles, she said.

“In order to get resources to the children fastest, we will reluctantly pass the Senate bill,” she wrote in a letter to colleagues.

“As we pass the Senate bill, we will do so with a Battle Cry as to how we go forward to protect children in a way that truly honors their dignity and worth,” she said.