Dems Revive Soros-Backed Initiative to Flip Secretaries of State

‘Republican secretaries of state are helping Trump wage a Jim Crow–style assault on our voting rights…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Supporters of sore loser Stacey Abrams, still peddling the myth that her ascendancy to governor of Georgia collapsed amid Republican election chicanery, are turning their sights on a surprise approach to gain Democratic victories.

The Daily Intelligencer reported that the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State has launched an initiative geared to flip secretary of state offices from Republican to Democratic in Missouri, Montana, Oregon, Washington and West Virginia in the 2020 election.

Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi also are on the Democrats’ radar.

Democrats have reason to be optimistic. Secretary of state positions changed from red to blue in Arizona, Colorado and Michigan in 2018.

Earlier efforts, backed largely by billionaire George Soros via the defunct Secretary of State Project, have been underway since at least 2006.

Many of the Left blamed former Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris, a Republican, for handing the disputed 2000 election to George W. Bush.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, president of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, revealed that radical Democrats’ fixation on down-ballot races that fly under the radar of most voters was rooted in paranoia about a ‘racist’ system.

Padilla released a video claiming “Republican secretaries of state are helping Trump wage a Jim Crow–style assault on our voting rights targeting students, seniors, and people of color,” and keeping Republicans in power.

However, only two of the eight states being targeted are in the Deep South, where segregationist Jim Crow laws in the pre-Civil Rights era led to charges of minority voter suppression that historically bolstered Democratic candidates.

Republicans presently control 25 of America’s 47 secretary of state jobs. Alaska, Hawaii and Utah do not have those positions. In most states, those officials are the chief election administrators.

To make that case, the Daily Intelligencer—an offshoot of the liberal New York magazine—cited a laundry list of Democratic talking points claiming the Georgia gubernatorial election was stolen from Abrams due to voter suppression by her GOP opponent Brian Kemp.

Kemp was secretary of state while successfully running for governor. Abrams has said the election was tainted and refuses to concede, despite losing by more than 54,000 votes, a margin too wide to appeal. The problem is, the claims are demonstrably false.

As Hans von Spakovsky, a Heritage Foundation senior legal fellow and former Federal Elections Commission member, pointed out, Georgia had 6.9 million registered voters in 2018, the most in Georgia’s entire history. Minority turnout in 2018 surpassed minority turnout in 2014 by four percentage points.

RealClear Politics said in Kemp’s eight-year tenure as secretary of state, African-American voter registration ballooned by 462,000 new voters, or 31 percent, a higher total than for new white registrants.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.