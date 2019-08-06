Democrats Seek to Raise Funds Off Of Dayton, El Paso Mass Shootings

‘If we’re going to address the gun violence epidemic in our country, we need to take back the Senate in 2020…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democratic politicians are exploiting the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings to push for gun control and raise funds for their campaigns.

In an email to her supporters, presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., demanded Congress pass gun control legislation while asking for monetary donations to Sens. Doug Jones, D-Ala., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., who are both running for reelection in 2020.

“I’m heartbroken for El Paso and Dayton, and to all the families who have just endured unimaginable loss,” Warren said before slamming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for blocking gun control legislation, according to Townhall.

She then cut to the chase: “It’s clear Republicans don’t have the courage to do something about this crisis. We can’t wait for them to act — because they won’t. If we’re going to address the gun violence epidemic in our country, we need to take back the Senate in 2020.”

She said donations would go to help Democratic Senate nominees in 23 races, including the seats of Jones (who replaced former Attorney General Jeff Sessions) and Smith (who replaced disgraced Sen. Al Franken)

“Will you chip in today to help Democrats flip the Senate?” Warren wrote.

Warren was the candidate of choice for the Dayton killer, whose Twitter (prior to being taken down) indicated he was an avowed leftist and was, ironically, in favor of strict gun control legislation.

Warren’s fellow presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also issued a fundraising appeal off the mass murders, asking her supporters to donate to lobbying and political-action committees that fund gun-control policies like the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Harris’s spokesman Ian Sams defended Harris’s exploitation and claimed she’s only fundraising for “gun violence prevention groups.”