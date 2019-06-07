NOT JUST BIDEN: Plagiarism RAMPANT Among Dem. Presidential Candidates

‘Several citations, some from sources cited in other parts of the plan, were inadvertently left out of the final version…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Democratic presidential candidates don’t have many original ideas, so they’re plagiarizing policy prescriptions from the hive brain of elitist universities, progressive think tanks and federal bureaucracies.

Politico found that many leading candidates—among them, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Kamala Harris of California, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas—ripped information from other websites and papers without citations.

On Biden’s campaign website, a sentence about “carbon capture use and storage” was taken directly from a letter sent in 2017 to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and the BlueGreen Alliance.

The website now attributes the quote to BlueGreen Alliance.

“Several citations, some from sources cited in other parts of the plan, were inadvertently left out of the final version of the 22-page document,” the Biden campaign said. “As soon as we were made aware of it, we updated to include the proper citations.”

Biden has a history of bold-faced plagiarism. His 1988 presidential campaign suffered humiliation when he quoted British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock without attribution and claimed the words as his own, Politico reported.

Harris stole sentences from the gun-grabbing group Everytown.

“More than 1 million women in America today have been shot or shot at by an intimate partner,” Harris’s website said.

The only difference with Everytown’s quote is that it says “nearly 1 million women” instead of “more than 1 million women.”

She also appropriated research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) without citation.

“Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women,” the website said, mirroring the American Heart Association’s website, except that the latter properly cited the CDC.

O’Rourke is so unoriginal that he stole President Barack Obama’s quote about the right to vote.

“Americans should not have to jump through hoops to exercise their fundamental right to vote,” O’Rourke said, mimicking Obama’s statement that “no citizen, including our service-members, should have to jump through hoops to exercise their most fundamental right.”

The Democratic candidates want to serve as the commander in chief, but they would have flunked their introductory university courses with this blatant plagiarism.