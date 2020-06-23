Democrats Nervous That Trump’s Reelection Chances Are Better Than They Seem

‘The easiest way to ensure Trump’s reelection is to be overconfident…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Several prominent Democrats are sounding the alarm for their base not to grow complacent amid deceptive and biased media coverage that, like 2016, conveys a decisive lead on their deeply flawed presidential candidate.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., recently warned that presidential candidate Joe Biden might not win her state as easily as recent polls have suggested.

Biden is currently leading President Donald Trump in Michigan by 8 points, according to a RealClearPolitics average.

But Dingell said that that doesn’t correspond with many of the complaints she’s heard from voters in her own district. Many Michiganders plan to reelect Trump, she told Politico.

“Everyone will roll their eyes and say, ‘that’s Debbie.’ But I was right in 2016,” she said.

Dingell was, in fact, right about the 2016 election. She warned Democrats that “anybody who believes the polls right now is overconfident,” and sure enough, Trump narrowly won Michigan.

Dingell isn’t the only Democrat urging caution.

“The easiest way to ensure Trump’s reelection is to be overconfident,” cautioned Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

“Too many Democrats are looking at national polls and finding them encouraging,” he said. “Too many Democrats assumed that Hillary Clinton was a shoo-in and didn’t vote or didn’t work.”

Some Democrats, however, are convinced that the 2020 election won’t be anything like four years ago.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, claimed that Trump will lose blue-leaning swing states that he won four years ago like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as other important states like Ohio, Iowa, Florida and Arizona, which the GOP might once have taken for granted.

“We’re going to beat him in November, and I think we’re going to even beat him in Ohio. And Ohio will mean an Electoral College landslide,” Brown said.

But Republicans outside the Beltway are telling a much different story. They believe recent events have all but solidified Trump’s reelection, regardless of what the polls say.

“The more bad things happen in the country, it just solidifies support for Trump,” Phillip Stephens, GOP chairman in Robeson County, North Carolina, told Politico.

“We’re calling him ‘Teflon Trump,’” Stephens continued. “Nothing’s going to stick, because if anything, it’s getting more exciting than it was in 2016.”