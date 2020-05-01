WATCHDOG: Dems’ Mail-In Voting Scheme is Ripe for Fraud

‘This is really the perfect storm to make sure that all the junk that’s in the registry gets mailed right out…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democrats are trying to exploit the coronavirus shutdown to make universal mail-in ballots the voting norm.

However, among the major flaws in their plan, the proposal would open the door to “massive fraud” and a “loss of faith in our elections,” according to a panel hosted by the conservative nonprofit Committee for Justice.

Congressional Democrats originally tried to include the expansion of mail-in ballots in the legislature’s $2 trillion relief package, passed last month. They sought $4 billion for spending on state elections, but when Republicans offered $140 million, they were accused of voter suppression.

This is a typical Democratic talking point, said Jason Snead, the executive director of the Honest Elections Project.

“Their immediate goal is to get as many votes into the hands of voters as possible, regardless of whether those voters are real,” Snead explained during at a Committee for Justice panel discussion on Thursday.

“What we’ve seen from the Left is a willingness to change any rule or any law or any practice if it prevents even the slightest friction for their ground game this November, in terms of getting out to vote,” Snead said.

Sowing Chaos and Harvesting Ballots

The vote-by-mail system, however, is ripe for “fraud”—especially since many states refuse to maintain their already corrupt voter rolls, said Catherine Engelbrecht, president of True the Vote.

These voter rolls are filled with voters who no longer live in the state, voters who aren’t even alive anymore, and voters who aren’t legally registered.

Under the Democrats’ proposed mail-in system, these voter rolls would become extremely problematic, Engelbrecht said.

“This is really the perfect storm to make sure that all the junk that’s in the registry gets mailed right out,” Engelbrecht said.

In at least 13 states, generally anybody can collect and deliver absentee ballots. Add this to the nearly 24 million voter registrations that “are no longer valid or significantly inaccurate,” according to the left-leaning Pew Center on the States, and you Engelbrecht’s “perfect storm.”

Mail-in voting also has another big problem: It’s almost impossible to require voter identification.

With absentee voting, voters must still apply for absentee ballots and provide proof of residence. But that’s not always the case with the broad-sweeping mail-in ballots Democrats are proposing, said James Bopp, founder of the Bopp Law Firm.

In fact, some states, such as Virginia, have audaciously sought to loosen existing safeguards for absentee ballots, such as witness signatures, even while they brazenly push for the mail-in system.

President Donald Trump is among those who have soundly rejected the idea that the U.S. will adopt a vote-by-mail system for November’s general election.

“Mail ballots — they cheat. OK? People cheat,” he said on April 7. “There’s a lot of dishonesty going along with mail-in voting.”

Absentee Ballots are a great way to vote for the many senior citizens, military, and others who can’t get to the polls on Election Day. These ballots are very different from 100% Mail-In Voting, which is “RIPE for FRAUD,” and shouldn’t be allowed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Bopp said Congress should pass a law preventing Democrats from implementing this system, since it’s clear that’s what they intend to do, he added.

There must be a balance, Bopp added, because COVID-19 has presented a particularly tricky challenge when it comes to voters’ rights. But there must be a better way to protect citizens’ rights to vote while also protecting the electoral system at large.

Health Risks Debunked

Wisconsin came under attack by the liberal media for holding its primary election despite the coronavirus shutdown.

The state’s Republican-controlled legislature made the call, rejecting Democrat Gov. Tony Evers‘s last-minute attempt to delay the voting.

Although the GOP legal challenge was upheld by the courts, it was widely denounced for “endangering” the health of the citizens.

But a recent study found that the feared spike in Wisconsin’s infection rate never materialized.

“Our study did not find any significant increase in the rate of new COVID-19 cases following the April 7, 2020, election post-incubation period, for the state of Wisconsin or its three major voting counties, as compared to the U.S.,” the Wisconsin State Journal of Madison reported last week.

Instead, coronavirus cases actually continued their downward trend, the researchers found.

“Our initial hypothesis of an increase in COVID-19 activity following the live election was not supported,” the researchers concluded.

Wisconsin’s successful election proves that mail-in voting is not the only option, even in a pandemic, Bopp said.

“We don’t want anyone to unjustly be denied the right to vote, but you can also be illegally given the right to vote,” Bopp explained.

“We have got to prevent them from making our elections unreliable,” he continued. “If they do that, then we’re done, and democracy is done, and there will be no faith in our elections.”

The full panel discussion can be viewed below: