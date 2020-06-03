Griping Democrats Force NYTimes to Change Positive Trump Headlines

‘The New York Times headline writers are going to Both Sides the country to death…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The New York Times caved once again to radical left-wing activists and politicians on Monday, opting to change its front-page headline after it was deemed too pro-Trump.

The Times‘s original headline was about President Donald Trump’s statement that he may invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807, which would give the executive branch broad authority to restore peace inside the United States, The New York Post reported.

“As Chaos Spreads, Trump Vows to ‘End It Now,'” the headline said.

Former presidential candidate Julian Castro tweeted about the headline.

The President is acting like a budding dictator. Headline fail, @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/wOYcCAtNPn — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 2, 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted, “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said that “The New York Times headline writers are going to Both Sides the country to death.”

In addition to suggesting, contrary to evidence, that the far-left paper was going out of its way to avoid bias and maintain objectivity, “Both Sides” was a reference to Trump’s comments following the Charlottesville riots.

Schatz claimed that the Times should reserve its criticism for the police and the government and withhold criticism from rioters, looters, and arsonists.

After the mob descended on the Times, and the liberal propaganda outlet decided to instead cover the story about Trump visiting St. John’s Episcopal Church, which is near the White House.

The Times changed the headline to read, “Trump Threatens to Send Troops into States.”

Critics of the headline were much happier with the Times’ online version of the story, which ran with the headline, “Police Clear Protesters With Tear Gas So Trump Can Pose by Church.”

“If the New York Times thinks this accurately describes what happened today, I have no idea what country they’ve been living in — they should just let Trump write their headlines,” said former deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes.

Rhodes, an adviser to President Barack Obama and the brother of former CBS News president David Rhodes, previously boasted about his ability to manipulate the media narrative in scandals like Benghazi and the controversial Iran nuclear deal.