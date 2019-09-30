Radical Dems’ Giddy Behavior Undermines Pelosi’s Official Impeachment Narrative

‘There is no joy in this. We must be somber, we must be prayerful and we must pursue the facts further to make a decision…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Some have begun to question the appropriateness of giddy celebrations by members of the radical Left over the decision to move forward with an impeachment investigation on President Donald Trump.

Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy. Our country depends on it! …and yes you can even wear what you feel https://t.co/8C3BUfp1kf pic.twitter.com/QwBADidAHo — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 26, 2019

Democrats’ all-hands-on-deck effort to sell their impeachment hoax to the public has led to many Oscar-worthy contortions of reality.

“This is a very sad time for our country,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at a festival Saturday in Austin, Texas.

“There is no joy in this,” Pelosi said. “We must be somber, we must be prayerful and we must pursue the facts further to make a decision as to, did this violate the Constitution of the United States?”

Yet, belying Pelosi’s disingenuous rhetoric that the probe is a solemn exercise of duty, impeachment hawks like Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Minn., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., struck a tone of levity that may play well to their extremist bases could easily backfire with the public at large.

A Campaign Promise Fulfilled…

Scrapping their months of investigating other areas of Trump’s personal life and business dealings, Democrats are now focusing their energies on the new Ukraine conspiracy.

The second-hand complaint from an anonymous whistleblower—whose potential partisan biases were noted by Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson—not only relied upon hearsay and media reports as its primary sources, but also contained at least one factually inaccurate distortion of Trump’s July conversation with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“I saw the Russian movie, I’m not sure I’m going to like the Ukrainian knockoff,” quipped Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., last week on Fox News’s Sean Hannity show.

Regardless, the Left and its media lapdogs have insisted that the new investigation is different from the failed Russia probe and are now hyping impeachment as fait accompli.

All but a dozen partisan House Democrats already declared their positions in favor of it, even before evidence has been presented.

In the meantime, some have cavalierly sought to raise funds for their own 2020 campaigns using messages that suggest the attempt to oust Trump will mark the fulfillment of their previous campaign promises.

Tlaib has begun selling $29 T-shirts with “Impeach The MF” written on them to benefit her re-election effort. The slogan echoes her controversial shout at a MoveOn banquet on the evening that she was sworn into Congress.

Some in the liberal media chided Tlaib’s tone-deaf response—but not without working in their own backhanded digs at Trump.

“It’s exactly the sort of thing Donald Trump might do, if he were in Tlaib’s position,” wrote the Detroit Free Press, “and it diminishes her, and the seriousness of the task that awaits her and her colleagues, every bit as much as Trump has diminished his own office.”

Even far-left CNN anchor Jake Tapper wondered if it might be overkill during a panel discussion on Sunday’s “State of the Union.”

“Do those members of your party and do the ones who are especially gleeful about this moment, does that undermine the seriousness with which you and other colleagues of yours want to proceed?” Tapper asked Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.,

Slotkin, a blue-dog, centrist Democrat from a more conservative part of Michigan than Tlaib’s Detroit district, disavowed the “vitriol” from her fellow party members without explicitly condemning it.

“I can’t speak on behalf of every other member of Congress,” she told Tapper. “I know that my district does not want me participating in the kind of vitriol that they see coming out of Washington generally, so that’s not what I’m going to personally be doing.”

Impeachment Fatigue?

Already, some vulnerable Democrats are beginning to face the backlash.

At least three gubernatorial hopefuls in southern states like Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi found themselves in an uncomfortable spot having to answer for the radical Left’s outrageous power-play.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards openly denounced the impeachment efforts last Wednesday.

“This is at least a distraction that’s going to keep the federal government from actually governing, and you know it’s hard enough for them to do that anyway,” he told the Associated Press.

The same concern extends to congressional districts like Slotkin’s. Democrats fear the seats they won by in 2018 by flipping red districts may easily be lost again next year—especially if the public begins to sour on impeachment.

Mainstream outlets like CBS News have repeatedly cited polls claiming the majority of Americans now support it, but invariably those polls oversample Democrats to Republicans by just enough to account for the difference.

Meanwhile, independents continue to be evenly split—if slightly opposed—according to CBS, whose unaffiliated respondents were 51 percent against impeachment and 49 percent in favor.

During Sunday’s CNN panel, Slotkin tried to deflect away from the dangerous topic of her partisan House colleagues by saying people were tired of all the bickering.

“I can only tell you why, after many, many months of being extremely judicious about this, I feel this is different,” Slotkin claimed.

“I think that the American people are exhausted by the back and forth, even just the basically conversation that we’re having here today,” she said.

A Familiar Refrain

Slotkin’s fellow panelists fired back, however, that the man who is supposed to be leading the investigation, Rep. Adam Schiff, was among the worst offenders.

Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, became Democrats’ top fundraiser earlier this year after falsely proclaiming to have knowledge of ‘smoking gun’ evidence that the Mueller Report would use to impeach Trump.

He again disgraced his leadership office on Friday by performing a dramatic interpretation of Trump’s call with Zelenskiy during a hearing with acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

In response, Trump called for Schiff’s resignation—and later called on him to be investigated for treason.

Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

Slotkin again sought to veer the CNN panelists away from discussing Schiff, suggesting it was just more of the same finger-pointing that needed to change—without calling on her fellow Democrats to actually do so.

“This is what people associate with impeachment hearings, which is why it is up to us to present something that is different,” she said.