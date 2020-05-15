Most Virus Deaths in Dem-Governed States w/ Moronic Nursing Home Policies

‘To not outfit those facilities to handle the very population they said would need it seems ridiculous to me…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Michigan lawmakers and health officials have begun to criticize Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for placing elderly coronavirus patients in with the healthy populations of nursing homes.

At a Michigan Senate COVID-19 oversight committee hearing, lawmakers asked Whitmer to change her executive order that mandated the policy, WDIV-TV in Detroit reported.

State Rep. Pete Lucido, R-Macomb, asked, “How many were infected by bringing COVID-19 to the most vulnerable people in the state?”

Nursing homes send coronavirus patients to “regional hubs,” where all infected people remain in quarantine with strict health procedures.

Some lawmakers worry that these facilities do not follow the “strict separation policies” that regional hubs are supposed to maintain. This could lead to deadly outbreaks.

Officials from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services revealed that the state pays long-term-care facilities $5,000 per coronavirus patient that they admit.

HHS Director Robert Gordon said the state had planned to use a convention center in downtown Detroit to keep healthy people and infected people separate but decided not to.

State Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit, said Michigan’s health officials should have used the separate facility, WDIV-TV reported.

“They said the population that would be most affected was our seniors so to not outfit those facilities to handle the very population they said would need it seems ridiculous to me,” Love said.

“To return seniors into an environment, seniors with the virus still recovering from the virus, into an environment with, well, seniors, just didn’t seem — it’s not a good idea,” she continued.

There are 19 regional hubs in Michigan.

Love’s 86-year-old mother lives in a nursing home, so she has a personal stake in wanting healthy nursing homes.

“That would break my heart because I’ve been on the front lines of this, trying to make sure our seniors—my mother, your mother, anybody else’s mother—does not get sick and die from this, particularly if they’re in a nursing home,” she said.

Four of the five states with the most coronavirus deaths share one policy in common: They have forced nursing homes to accept people who have the virus.

New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan all have policies in place that require long-term-care facilities, including nursing homes and personal-care homes, to take in elderly patients who return from the hospital with COVID-19.

California has adopted the same policy, and it has recorded the eighth most deaths in the United States.

Massachusetts and Connecticut, which rank lower on the list of impacted states, have told nursing homes to separate coronavirus-positive patients from those who do not have the virus.

It’s unclear how these policies have affected health conditions in nursing homes.

Massachusetts and Connecticut have seen a lower death rate per capita than both New York and New Jersey, despite being near the center of the epidemic, Statista reported.

Yet, their death rate is higher than those of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Whitmer continues to defend her executive order, even though New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rescinded the policy in the wake of public outcry.