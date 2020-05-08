Dems, ‘Dirty Cops’ Fume Over DOJ Decision to Drop Case Against Flynn

COMEY: ‘The DOJ has lost its way…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The “dirty cops” and congressional Democrats involved in the Russian collusion hoax slammed the Justice Department’s decision on Thursday to drop its criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The DOJ said in a court filing this week that it would no longer pursue the prosecution of Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to a FBI agent, citing recent evidence that proved FBI officials attempted to lead Flynn into a perjury trap during an interrogation.

Former FBI Director James Comey, who headed the FBI during its interrogation of Flynn as well as its subsequent investigation into allegations of collusion between Trump and Russia, claimed that this development is proof that “the DOJ has lost its way.”

Similarly, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said in a statement that Flynn’s guilt is obvious and that the decision not to pursue a case against him is “pure politics designed to please the president.”

“[Flynn’s] lies added to our concerns about his relationship with the Russian government,” McCabe said. “Today’s move by the Justice Department has nothing to do with the facts or the law.”

Flynn’s guilty plea was a key piece of evidence that Comey, McCabe, and other Democratic associates used to justify their investigation into the debunked RussiaGate hoax. This plea was, in essence, the only real proof found by special counsel Robert Mueller that Trump had secondhand connections to Russian associates, though Mueller did eventually conclude that there was no evidence that could prove Trump colluded with these associates.

But now that Flynn’s case has been tossed out, the entire Russia hoax has fallen apart, prompting condemnation from congressional Democrats who spent years pushing it.

“Overruling the Special Counsel is without precedent and without respect for the rule of law,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on Thursday. “Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators in the face of overwhelming evidence – but now, Attorney General Barr’s Justice Department is dropping the case to continue to cover up for the President.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., called the DOJ’s decision “outrageous” and vowed to summon Attorney General Bill Barr to Congress for an “immediate explanation.”

DOJ prosecutors explained in their court filing Thursday that Flynn pleaded guilty “without full awareness of the circumstances of the newly discovered, disclosed, or declassified information as to the FBI’s investigation of him.”

This new information shows FBI officials discussing how they could get Flynn to lie to them, which raises important questions about “the agency investigating him,” rather than of Flynn’s “course of conduct,” the filing states.

Trump defended the DOJ’s decision and said the “dirty cops” involved in Flynn’s guilty plea should “pay a big price” for targeting an “innocent man.”

“He is a great gentleman. He was targeted by the Obama administration and he was targeted in order to try and take down a president, and what they’ve done is a disgrace, and I hope a big price is going to be paid,” Trump told reporters on Thursday.