GOP Sens.: Dems’ Court-Packing Scheme ‘a Direct, Immediate Threat’ to Judiciary

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Senate Republicans delivered a withering rebuke Thursday of Democrats’ brazen threat to pack the U.S. Supreme Court with compliant justices if they don’t get an anti-gun ruling they want.

In a letter signed by all GOP Caucus members, senators said a court filing by Senate Democrats clearly demonstrates their court-packing plans “are a direct, immediate threat to the independence of the judiciary.”

“Americans cannot trust that their constitutional rights are secure if they know that Democrats will try to browbeat this Court into ruling against those rights,” the letter said. “We ask that the Justices stand firm and do their part to protect our ‘government of laws, not of men.’”

At issue is the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. City of New York. The gun owners challenged New York’s ban on transporting handguns outside of city limits as a constitutional infringement on the Second Amendment.

After the Supreme Court granted review of the case, New York changed its law, relenting to the gun association’s terms. Therefore, the city reasoned, the lawsuit was moot, and it would not answer questions about it.

“Most likely, city officials realize that they can’t win at the Supreme Court and are trying to preemptively cut their losses before they set ‘bad precedent’ for the gun control movement across the nation,” the National Review reported.

Republicans bashed the Democrats’ plot.

“Like the rest of the Democratic party platform, this court-packing scheme is nothing more than a sloppy regurgitation of a 1930’s failure,” when President Franklin D. Roosevelt threatened to pack the court because some justices opposed his New Deal agenda, said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

He supports a constitutional amendment introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to limit the number of Supreme Court justices to nine.

Rubio reiterated that Democrats’ plans to pack the Supreme Court would delegitimize the nation’s highest court.

“The Democrats’ threat to pack the Supreme Court and intimidate the court’s decision is just their latest shortsighted effort to undermine America’s confidence in our institutions and our democracy,” Rubio said. “Today, Senate Republicans are making it clear that our institutions matter, our Constitution matters, and we should fight to protect them.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., one of two GOP women senators to have served on the Senate Judiciary Committee, also weighed in.

“Our Democrat colleagues’ threats to pack the Supreme Court are an explicit effort to further their radical agenda,” she said.