AOC, Other Dems Launch Clichéd Attacks on SCOTUS Rule against Gold-Digging Illegals

‘Under the “public charge” rule, this corrupt Administration will cheat children out of health and nutrition benefits…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Open-borders advocates in Congress tweeted their unhinged reactions after efforts to weaponize the courts against President Donald Trump’s immigration policy were dealt another crippling blow on Monday.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an injunction imposed by activist lower-court judges to prevent the president from implementing his “public charge” policy, which would deny green cards to immigrants who are likely to create a financial burden for taxpayers to shoulder.

Left-wing magazine Newsweek compiled several of the outraged posts from Democrats in response to the high court’s decision. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, let the charge, decrying the policy as a “wealth test” and a “cover charge.”

This is shameful. America shouldn’t have a wealth test for admission. It’s a place where millions of people are descendants of immigrants who came w nothing & made a life. The American Dream isn’t a private club with a cover charge – it’s the possibility of remaking your future. https://t.co/qKm7BuUhXI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 27, 2020

Many so-called “sanctuary states,” which refuse to cooperate with federal authorities on enforcement of immigration policy, also stand to gain in political power and federal funding by importing more dependent nonresidents.

Thus, states like California and New York are not only pledging that illegal immigrants may be eligible for existing social welfare and public benefits, but also proposing that they be covered under the costly Medicare for All health plans and other socialist-influenced handouts such as free college tuition.

Those would dramatically raise the costs for taxpaying citizens while also diminishing the benefits for American citizens in need of them.

Predictably, the Left sought every angle of attack except for a reasoned criticism of the salient points based on their merit.

Failed presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., wasted no time in his pivot to name-calling rhetoric invoking Nazism—a tactic so lazy that the Internet age has even given it a name: Godwin’s law.

This is happening on #HolocaustRemembranceDay; public charge rules were used to exclude tens of thousands of German Jews who were trying to flee Nazi oppression. #NeverAgain isn’t just a hashtag, folks – it’s a commitment. https://t.co/4PVVBA4rBm — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 27, 2020

Not to be outdone, Ocasio–Cortez’s fellow ‘Squad‘ member, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., defaulted to her standard go-to deflection by playing the race card.

The #PublicCharge rule instills fear in our immigrant communities while stigmatizing the use of gov’t services. It forces people to forego healthcare, food & housing – out of fear they will be targeted & separated from their loved ones. Simply put – this rule is rooted in racism — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) September 17, 2019

As the Democratic presidential primary recently proved by eliminating all of its candidates of color, those on the Left can also be racist, elitist and anti-Semitic.

But—their abortion views notwithstanding—few Democrats could tolerate the fact that Trump’s public-charge rule targets the most vulnerable population of all: children.

Because they have no financial resources of their own, these underage youth—regardless of their origin and legal status—are therefore entitled to those of the American taxpayer, reasoned Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.—and don’t forget the parents who brought them.

Under the “public charge” rule, this corrupt Administration will cheat children out of health and nutrition benefits to administer a sickening wealth test to their parents. Stop trashing American values. https://t.co/DG8DTgw4dn — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) January 27, 2020

By contrast, President Barack Obama made the controversial decision to enact an executive decision not to enforce immigration law for unaccompanied minors or childhood arrivals.

Leftist courts have since broadened those protections to include any family unit that includes minors, insisting that they be held no longer than 20 days in detention before being released into the U.S.

Meanwhile, they imposed an injunction on Trump’s efforts to retract Obama’s DACA fiat.

Trump has argued that such policies, by encouraging migrant children to make the dangerous trek, pose considerable risk to the children’s welfare while also incentivizing criminals south of the border to kidnap women and children in order to fraudulently benefit from the “catch-and-release” loopholes.

With the Democrats’ strongest arguments against the policy having already been staked out, Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisc., a co-chair of the far-left Congressional Progressive Caucus, fell back on synthesizing his colleagues’ statements with an ad-hominem attack on the Trump administration that distilled the criticisms to their core substance: