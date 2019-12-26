Dem. Operatives Suddenly Claim Bernie Sanders Is the Most Viable Candidate

‘He could build a real head of steam heading into South Carolina and Super Tuesday…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, has stayed steady in primary polls as one of the leading candidates.

However, long-standing tensions with the media and the establishment wing of the Democratic Party have kept him from being seriously considered for the party’s nomination.

Sanders’s abrasive demeanor, health concerns and an agenda farther to the extreme fringe than any other Democratic candidate—in a year when the party, as a whole, has moved markedly leftward—are also likely to be hurting his electability quotient.

Yet, the slipping campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.—who was thought to be the standard-bearer for the progressive-socialist wing of the Democratic Party—has now shifted attention back to Sanders, Politico reported.

Democratic insiders, the Twittersphere and corporate media are all reconsidering whether Sanders could rally to victory in the party’s primary, though it is unclear whether the speculation amounts to anything more than wishful thinking among the party’s far-left members.

“It may have been inevitable that eventually you would have two candidates representing each side of the ideological divide in the party,” said David Brock, a longtime Clinton operative best known for founding the propagandist Media Matters.

“A lot of smart people I’ve talked to lately think there’s a very good chance those two end up being Biden and Sanders,” “They’ve both proven to be very resilient.”

Despite Brock’s spin, few would put former Vice President Joe Biden on the conservative extreme of the Democratic Party. Many of his pragmatic policies, under pressure from Sanders’s radical wing, have also drifted to the extreme Left.

Increasingly, however, Biden’s knack for gaffes has raised questions about his mental fitness. He also has been a magnet for controversies, ranging from his uncomfortable groping of young women to his embellishing of stories to his role in the Ukrainian scandal that House Democrats used as pretense to impeach President Donald Trump.

While Democrats have publicly circled the wagon for Biden, privately, party leaders—even including former President Barack Obama—have voiced their doubts about the front-runner’s ability to go toe-to-to with Trump.

Meanwhile, Sanders’s steady, unwavering support has been able to withstand the public flirtations with other candidates du jour. Most recently, Warren’s surge prompted the Drudge Report to consider whether the nomination was hers to lose.

While younger left-wing candidates—including Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas—have faltered after their initial hype and ultimately abandoned their campaigns, even a heart attack could not waylay Sanders, whose marathon 2016 run already established his tenacity.

“I believe people should take him very seriously. He has a very good shot of winning Iowa, a very good shot of winning New Hampshire, and other than Joe Biden, the best shot of winning Nevada,” said former Obama adviers Dan Pfeiffer. “He could build a real head of steam heading into South Carolina and Super Tuesday.”

But whereas Biden can expand his base due to his so-called moderate positions, some speculate that Sanders will hit a ceiling at about 20-25 percent support.

“He can’t win the nomination,” said Matt Bennett, who co-founded the liberal group Third Way.

He said Sanders’ changes in polling are simply him “bouncing around between his ceiling and his floor a little bit more than people had thought he would.”

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.