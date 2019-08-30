Dems to Biden: STOP Acting Your Age!

‘I don’t think Biden is quick enough and sharp enough to take him on…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Democratic voters don’t dislike former Vice President Joe Biden because he is 76 years old.

They’re frustrated that he acts like a 76-year-old.

“It’s not an issue of numerical age, but it’s an issue of how you act and do you look like you’re up to the job, and that’s why you’re not hearing about Sanders,” said Monmouth University Polling Director Patrick Murray, Vox reported.

Voters aren’t holding it against the septuagenarian candidate. They tend to think that running for and being president requires energy that aging people often lack.

“I don’t think he can take on Trump for that reason. I don’t think Biden is quick enough and sharp enough to take him on,” New Hampshire voter Lizzy Berube said. “His story is incredible, but he’s just too old.”

More than half of Democratic voters said they’re less likely to support a candidate older than 70, which includes the three leading presidential candidates: current front-runner Biden; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 77; and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 70, Reuters reported.

Even worse for Biden and Sanders: an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll found that 62 percent of voters had “reservations” or are “very uncomfortable” voting for a candidate older than 75.

President Donald Trump, 73, narrowly avoids that label.

On the other end, more than one in three Democratic voters said they’re less likely to support a candidate younger than 40, which includes South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

“I am in my 70s and I know they are in their 70s, and I couldn’t handle that, no way,” said Carol Rork, a 79-year-old who lives in Britt, Iowa.

As voters view Biden’s gaffes as a symptom of his age, Biden has decided to ensure voters that he is mentally sound.

“I want to be clear, I’m not going nuts,” Biden said as he forgot where he had been a few hours ago, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I’m not sure whether it was the medical school or where the hell I spoke. But it was on the campus.”