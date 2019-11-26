Dems Beg Wealthy Donors to ‘Give Until it Hurts’

‘Give so much that you are digging into your retirement and what you thought you were going to leave to your children…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) As the 2020 election approaches, Democrats are begging donors to give as much money as they possibly can.

“It’s a wealth election,” tech executive Amy Rao explained to attendees at a California fundraiser last week, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “This is about sitting down and looking at your personal wealth and saying, what percent of it are you willing to put on the table to make sure that we win in 2020?”

Rao said that it “doesn’t matter” who the Democratic nominee is in 2020, because one look at the GOP’s fundraising numbers proves that the Democratic Party is in a tough position.

As House Democrats launched public impeachment hearings against him, President Donald Trump broke fundraising records last month, bringing in more than $125 million total.

This year alone, the Trump 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised more than $300 million—double the total that former President Barack Obama and the Democratic Party had raised in 2011 for his 2012 re-election campaign.

The Democratic National Committee in comparison only has $8.7 million in cash and $7 million in debt.

Compounding the Democrats’ concern is the fact that its two biggest mega-donors, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg, are currently engaged in their own campaigns.

That—and fears of a third-party “spoiler” emerging—likely prompted the DNC recently to push all of its current candidates for a loyalty pledge that they would support whoever the eventual candidate may be.

“Give so much that you’re actually giving something up,” Rao urged donors.

“Give so much that it hurts,” she said. “Give so much that you’re giving up family vacations, you’re giving up purchases for your family, you’re giving up holiday gifts. Give so much that you are digging into your retirement and what you thought you were going to leave to your children—because there is nothing more important to us than making sure we end this presidency in 2020.”

Obama, who headlined the fundraising event, agreed with Rao and encouraged donors to “give some more money” despite whatever reservations they may have about the current crop of Democratic hopefuls.

“You can afford it,” he said. “I know, because I can afford it. And, I see you all at the restaurants and these places. You know, I’ve been in some of your houses. I see what’s happening with your accountants. You can do more. So if you can do more, do more.”

Each donor should max out at $865,000 per year, Rao said.

“I don’t know how many people in this room did that. I have a feeling that there’s a number of people in this room that can afford to do this,” Rao said. “It’s only money. You’ll never miss it. Especially when it’s in your saving account. You’ll never miss it if it was in you retirement. It will be OK.”