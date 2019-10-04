Dems Now Aiming to Bring Down Pence, Install Pelosi in White House

‘Every word he utters in public is dissected, every move searched for signs of a coming coup…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) While President Donald Trump waged a vigorous defense against partisan House Democrats’ impeachment efforts, declaring his refusal to comply with the illegitimate investigation—at least until a floor vote occurred—some media outlets put the cart before the horse, shifting their focus to Vice President Mike Pence.

A story in The Atlantic sought to foment discord and attempt to erode solidarity between Trump and his second-in-command, suggesting the two had a fragile partnership and could soon become a threat.

“In any embattled White House, an ambitious vice president can run the risk of turning radioactive,” hyped the far-left rag. “Every word he utters in public is dissected, every move searched for signs of a coming coup.”

Popular as a driver of liberal talking points (the magazine helped rekindle the long dismissed debate over slavery reparations, for example) the piece almost seemed a road map to other media outlets that sought to pitch in with the all-hands-on-deck ploy to remove the president.

For Pence, it was a rare stroke of the ego in what has often been a relentlessly hostile press-corps that has honed in on his strong Christian values.

Not surprisingly, though, the Left’s endgame design has no intention of letting the former Indiana governor hold the top office for long.

Stories in The Washington Post and other outlets on Friday revealed that House Democrats had sent a new demand for documents—this time to Pence’s office.

The Post story seemed to take for granted the unproven allegations of Trump’s criminal misconduct for seeking the support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in an investigation of corruption tied with former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Not only that, it claimed, but “President Trump repeatedly involved Vice President Pence in efforts to exert pressure on the leader of Ukraine at a time when the president was using other channels to solicit information that he hoped would be damaging to a Democratic rival,” said the article.

Although it claimed Trump’s use of Pence to support Ukrainian diplomacy (like his predecessor, Biden) was but one of many components in the president’s “hidden agenda” the article faulted Pence by claiming he would have had access to the transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelenskiy.

“It’s also not clear whether Pence failed to read the White House account of the call in his briefing book or read it and found it unremarkable,” the article breathlessly emoted.

In response, Pence officials seemed to have clarified—to the chagrin of the Post reporters—that the latter was the case since the transcript altogether lacked the evidence of any nefarious plot.

Still, the media seemed to pivot back and forth between efforts to drive a wedge in the current White House and to implicate both top executives.

Third in line would be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who launched and has been at the forefront of the dubious impeachment effort.

However, the prospect of a Pelosi presidency would almost assuredly undermine any hope the Left may have of using the Senate to remove the president and vice president—assuming no scandal involving her were to arise and foist the Oval Office onto Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Neb., the president pro tempore of the Senate.