Dems Accuse Republicans of ‘Racism’ for Calling Coronavirus the ‘Wuhan Virus’

‘If you think this virus cares about your race you probably work for or watch MSNBC….’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Republicans have defended referring to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan virus” after leftists accused them of racism and xenophobia.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., first referred to the virus as the “Wuhan virus” when he announced he would self-quarantine himself after coming into contact with a Conservative Political Action Conference attendee who had tested positive.

1. I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus. My office will be closed for the week. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes called the term “astoundingly gross,” and other liberals were quick to denounce Gosar, as well.

Just astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus. https://t.co/cMrsA59xTH — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 9, 2020

It’s racism — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 9, 2020

Dear @DrPaulGosar: I will pray for you, your staff & the person hospitalized. Also, calling #COVIDー19 the Wuhan Virus is an example of the myopia that allowed it to spread in the US. The virus is not constrained by country or race. Be just as stupid to call it the Milan Virus. https://t.co/of91p65mIO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 9, 2020

Conservatives, however, pointed out that several diseases have been associated with the region in which they originated.

A few examples include: Swine flu, Lyme disease, West Nile virus, Spanish flu, etc.

Gosar also shot back at Hayes and said it is “astoundingly ignorant” to label Republicans racist when most media outlets have similarly referred to the coronavirus as the Wuhan virus.