Dems Accuse Republicans of ‘Racism’ for Calling Coronavirus the ‘Wuhan Virus’

‘If you think this virus cares about your race you probably work for or watch MSNBC….’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Republicans have defended referring to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan virus” after leftists accused them of racism and xenophobia.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., first referred to the virus as the “Wuhan virus” when he announced he would self-quarantine himself after coming into contact with a Conservative Political Action Conference attendee who had tested positive.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes called the term “astoundingly gross,” and other liberals were quick to denounce Gosar, as well.

Conservatives, however, pointed out that several diseases have been associated with the region in which they originated.

A few examples include: Swine flu, Lyme disease, West Nile virus, Spanish flu, etc.

Gosar also shot back at Hayes and said it is “astoundingly ignorant” to label Republicans racist when most media outlets have similarly referred to the coronavirus as the Wuhan virus.

