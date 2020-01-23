Dems Frustrated w/ Hillary for Deepening Party Divide

‘Bernie on a bad day would be better than Trump on his best day…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democrats are upset with failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for deepening the divide in an already tense primary race, according to The Hill.

Clinton attacked presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders in a new documentary this week and refused to confirm whether she’d support him if he wins the Democratic nomination.

This was an unnecessary fissure that could isolate many of the leftist progressives the Democratic Party needs on its side, according to one Democrat.

“You feel like looking Hillary square in the eye and asking, ‘What the hell are you doing?’” the official said. “Donald Trump is president. Bernie on a bad day would be better than Trump on his best day. We need to win.”

Sanders declined to engage with Clinton, but he has ramped up attacks on Joe Biden, who is seen as the establishment moderate in the field.

Sanders has criticized Biden for voting to enter the Iraq War and voting to cut Social Security, framing Biden as an out-of-touch candidate who doesn’t believe progress is realistic.

Let’s be honest, Joe. One of us fought for decades to cut Social Security, and one of us didn’t. But don’t take it from me. Take it from you. pic.twitter.com/qh7qb1Hmcl — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 22, 2020

But Clinton argued that Sanders is the one who is out-of-touch — with the Democratic Party.

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Clinton said. “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

After facing backlash from her Democratic colleagues, Clinton walked back her statement and said she would do “whatever I can to support our nominee.”