2020 Dems Try to Out-Radical Each Other at Climate Change Town Hall

KAMALA: ‘I am prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) More abortions, more taxes, more regulation, more coercive government power to put companies out of business, less personal freedom, and less consumer choice are among solutions offered by 10 presidential candidates to address alleged human-caused climate change.

The candidates discussed their extreme positions during a marathon town hall aired Wednesday by CNN.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., outlined the most shocking proposition. He would curb population growth with more abortions.

“The Mexico City agreement — which denies American aid to those organizations around the world that allow women to have abortions or even get involved in birth control — to me is totally absurd,” Sanders said. “I very strongly support” limiting births by abortion and birth control.

Sanders also favored a massive clawback on national security.

“Maybe, just maybe, instead of spending a trillion and a half dollars every single year on weapons of destruction designed to kill each other, maybe we pool those resources and we work together against our common enemy, which is climate change,” Sanders said.

Hyperbole abounded.

“This is the hardest thing we will have done in my lifetime as a country, on par with winning World War II,” South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg said. “Maybe more challenging than that.”

“How is it in a democracy that we could have a handful of corporations that year after year keep dragging in bigger and bigger profits, while the oceans continue to rise, while your home disappears, while your children have asthma, while people die. That’s not right,” said U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., proposed a public social shaming tool to reduce energy usage. She wants utility companies to create neighborhood rankings inserted into electric bills.

“What really worked to get people to get their energy usages down and turning off the lights — not necessarily the total, when they saw what their neighbor did, they’re real competitive. Now, they don’t see the names of the neighbor, but they see what the averages are and they think, ‘Well, I can do better than this,'” Klobuchar said.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said she would ban fracking and plastic straws.

“It’s really difficult to drink out of a paper straw — like, if you don’t gulp it down immediately, it starts to bend, and then the little thing catches it. So, we gotta kind of perfect that one a little bit more,” Harris said.

She pledged to direct the U.S. Department of Justice to punish energy companies.

“When you take away that money because you take them to court and sue them, as I have done, it’s extraordinary how they will change behaviors,” Harris said. “They have to be held accountable. … They are causing harm and death in communities.”

Harris proposed legislative reform, albeit beyond the scope of executive powers, if members of Congress don’t solve the climate crisis.

“If they fail to act, as president of the United States, I am prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal,” Harris said.

Former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julian Castro promoted a government land grab to set aside half of America’s land mass and oceans.

“In that plan and in my climate plan I’ve connected the dots of actually preserving more of our lands both for the benefit of wildlife and for our benefit to combat climate change,” Castro said. “So we would go back and reclassify places like Bear’s Ear and other land that this administration has gone backward on, and then look for other land that we can also protect and preserve.”

Businessman Andrew Yang alternatively supported seeding clouds with chemicals to make it rain in drought-stricken regions while calling for resettlement of people in low-lying areas due to rising waters.

“There are already climate refugees in the United States of America, people that we relocated from an island that was essentially becoming uninhabitable in Louisiana,” Yang said.

He said the Gross Domestic Product measurement is obsolete, and wants greater government collection of personal data.

“Let’s upgrade it with a new score card that includes our environmental sustainability and our goals — the carbon footprint that companies are putting out there. But also our kids’ health, which is tied to the climate, health and life expectancy, also tied to the climate, mental health and freedom from substance abuse.”

Buttigieg injected religion into the climate debate.

“Let’s talk in language that is understood across the heartland, about faith,” Buttigieg said. “You know, if you believe that God is watching as poison is being belched into the air of creation, and people are being harmed by it, countries are at risk in low-lying areas. What do you suppose God thinks of that?”

So what might the war on climate change cost?

“I have a $2 trillion plan, I have a $1 trillion plan picking up how we are going to cut carbon emissions by 70% by 2035,” Warren said. “But we have to use all the tools in the tool box. … We need to be willing to use regulatory tools.”