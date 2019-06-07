Dems Think McConnell as ‘Grim Reaper’ Will Get Them Votes

‘I don’t know what the hell he’s for, I only know what he’s against…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised Democrats that he would block any radical legislation they tried to push through Congress, and now the left is hoping to use that message against GOP candidates moving into 2020.

McConnell told Democrats to “think of me as the Grim Reaper,” vowing to kill radical Democratic proposals, like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, if they make it past the House.

“If I’m still the majority leader of the Senate after next year, none of those things are going to pass the Senate,” he said in April.

Some Democrats are trying to use this barrier to their advantage, according to The Hill.

Many of the Democratic-controlled House’s proposals have polled well nationally, and Democrats hope that the voters tired of Washington gridlock will turn on McConnell.

“He’s an issue in this campaign,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee. “I don’t know what the hell he’s for, I only know what he’s against. … Anything that helps working people, or helps those struggling to get into the middle class, he’s against.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has also railed against McConnell, listing off the slew of proposals the House has passed that now sit idle in the Senate.

“We’re very proud of the work that we have done to send over to the Senate, where Mitch McConnell has said he’s the ‘Grim Reaper’ — it’s a Senate graveyard,” she told reporters in the Capitol. “We have news for him: It’s alive and well in the public, and he will be hearing from the public, hopefully very soon.”

Republicans have dismissed the Democrats’ complaints as political posturing.

“This isn’t a serious strategy to govern. They’re passing bills saying that this is what they want, but they know that they’re strictly basing their strategy on what polls well and not what can get into law,” a Senate GOP aide told The Hill. “They’re doing everything for political reasons, and we’re actually the adults in the room.”