Dem Candidates Demand Probe Into NBC’s Sexual Harassment Problems

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Ahead of Wednesday’s fifth Democratic primary debate, several presidential candidates called for an independent investigation into NBC’s history of sexual harassment and abuse.

NBC’s sister channel, MSNBC, is hosting the debate this week, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, and Kamala Harris demanded that the Democratic National Committee investigate the allegations against NBC and Comcast, the network’s parent company — though they didn’t say they would pull out of the debate.

“We, the undersigned candidates, are very concerned about the message it would send to sexual assault survivors if our next debate is sponsored by MSNBC without clear commitments from Comcast, the parent company of NBC and MSNBC, to conduct an independent investigation into the toxic culture that enabled abusers and silenced survivors,” the candidates wrote in a letter to DNC Chair Tom Perez, according to CNBC.

The candidates also said they would raise the issue on stage if NBC and MSNBC didn’t address their concerns.

NBC has come under fire after investigative reporter Ronan Farrow accused the network of covering up Matt Lauer’s continued abuse and attempting to quash reports about entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual predation.

Instead of allowing an independent contractor to conduct a thorough investigation, NBC conducted its own internal review — a decision that reflects poorly on the network, the candidates said.

Warren, Harris, and the other candidates said that they cannot appear to endorse misbehavior that voters have come to expect from President Trump.

“We, as a party, have to offer voters a clear and unquestionable difference come November when it comes to these important issues,” they wrote. “We can not do that when we prop up and support companies that have systematically covered up numerous incidents of sexual violence with no accountability or changes of leadership.”