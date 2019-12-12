Progressive Dems Angry w/Moderates Who Want Censure, Not Impeachment

‘This is a president fundamentally misusing his office and obstructing Congress…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Leftist members of the Democratic Party aren’t happy with their moderate colleagues, many of whom have advised Democratic leadership to opt for a censure instead of pursuing impeachment.

About 10 vulnerable Democrats up for reelection in 2020 have floated the idea of a congressional censure.

But progressives in the House called the move “boneheaded” and “one of the dumbest ideas,” according to the Huffington Post.

Trump deserves more than just a “slap on the wrist,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

“I have 15-year-olds in my district that get sent to Rikers because they jump a turnstile and they can’t afford $2.75,” she said.

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., agreed and said Trump deserves more than just a censure.

“If this were a president lying about a blow job, that’s a censure issue. This is a president fundamentally misusing his office and obstructing Congress, involving our national security and the integrity of our democracy. If you can’t move to impeachment on something like this, frankly, we just shouldn’t take your ideas seriously,” he said.

Congressional leftists were already disappointed that House leadership didn’t pursue impeachment more aggressively, according to the Atlantic.

They wanted an even broader set of charges against the president, and many were peeved that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced a deal with President Trump on the new NAFTA deal on the same day they rolled out two articles of impeachment.

“We’re talking about somebody that’s a sitting CEO in the White House that’s violating the United States Constitution every single day,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said.

Rep. Sean Maloney, D-N.Y., said that settling for a congressional censure would be “a terrible mistake.”

“Why in God’s name is any Democrat trying to lower the bar when the president himself says to this day, the call [between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] was perfect?” he told CNN.