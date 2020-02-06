House Democrats Applaud Pelosi’s Petulant Behavior in Private Meeting

‘She did what she needed to do…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended her decision to rip up a physical copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech in a private meeting with her caucus on Wednesday morning, calling it “liberating.”

Democrats reportedly gave Pelosi a standing ovation in the meeting, and almost every single House Democrat is on record in support of her petty behavior.

“He shredded the truth, so I shredded his speech,” she told Democrats, according to Politico. “What we heard last night was a disgrace.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who is often at odds with Pelosi, praised Pelosi’s decision to destroy Trump’s speech as an “audacious move.”

“I’m glad that she expressed her discontent,” Ocasio-Cortez added during an Instagram Live video.

Republicans said Pelosi’s actions disrespected the office of the President, but Democrats refused to take their concerns seriously.

“As far as I’m concerned, a shredder wasn’t available, so she did what she needed to do,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters.

Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Katherine Clark, D-Mass., argued that Trump had shown Pelosi just as much disrespect by ignoring her attempted handshake, even though he didn’t shake Vice President Mike Pence’s hand either.

“When someone won’t even shake the hand of the speaker of the House, it tells you where their priorities lie,” she said.

One of Trump’s invited guests, Jody Jones, the brother of a man killed by an illegal immigrant honored by the president during the State of the Union, described Pelosi’s behavior as “probably the most disrespectful thing I have ever seen in my life.”

“I don’t care how you feel about somebody,” Jones told Fox News. “Because when she did that, it just tore us up. We couldn’t believe it. Felt like she ripped our hearts out. All the guests. We couldn’t believe it.”