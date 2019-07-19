Democratic Rep. Introduces Bill to Ban the Words ‘Illegal Alien,’ ‘Alien’

‘In the midst of our current cultural dynamics, this bill is integral to creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, introduced a bill to ban the terms “illegal alien” and “alien” from the U.S. government’s legal code, claiming the phrases discriminate against minority migrants.

“Words matter,” Castro said in a statement. “It’s vital that we respect the dignity of immigrants fleeing violence and prosecution in our language. The words ‘alien’ and ‘illegal alien’ work to demonize and dehumanize the migrant community.

“They should have no place,” he continued, “in our government’s description of human beings.”

The Correcting Alienating Names in Government Act, dubbed the CHANGE Act, would remove “illegal alien” and “alien” from the Immigration and Nationality Act, which dictates immigration laws.

Instead, immigrants would be referred to as “foreign nationals” or “undocumented foreign nationals.”

“Immigrants come to our borders in good faith and work hard for the opportunity to achieve a better life for themselves and their family,” Castro said.

“Eliminating this language from government expression puts us one step closer to preserving their dignity and ensuring their safety.”

Castro went on to blame President Donald Trump for making immigrants feel unwelcome, claiming he’s used divisive and offensive rhetoric that should be condemned.

“In the midst of our current cultural dynamics, this bill is integral to creating a more welcoming and inclusive environment for incoming and current immigrants living in the United States,” Castro said.

“America at its core is a nation of immigrants, and throughout the nation’s history, immigrants from around the globe have kept our workforce and community vibrant and helped us build the greatest economic engine in the world,” he continued.

“It is only right that we respect their place in our history by ensuring that our government documents and legal code respects their place in society as well.”