Anti-Kavanaugh Group Demand Justice Ramps Up Harassment Campaign

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Far-left activist group Demand Justice ramped up its efforts this week to defund the Federalist Society, a network of conservative lawyers, because of the group’s judicial influence in the Trump administration.

After announcing a new ad campaign over the Thanksgiving holiday, its latest phase involved harassing employees of the Federalist Society’s sponsors, soliciting them to ask their companies to stop sending money to “a far-right special interest group.”

The Federalist Society has been largely responsible for many of President Trump’s court nominees, starting at the lower circuit courts and reaching up to the highest level in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The most noteworthy recommendation the Federalist Society offered was now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused without evidence of attempting to sexually assault Christine Blasey Ford when he was in high school.

Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, helped to coordinate many of the radical protest efforts during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, drawing on his past as a staffer for powerful Democrats like Hillary Clinton and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

One of the companies connected to the Federalist Society is Facebook, listed as a “gold circle” sponsor of the 2019 National Lawyers Convention in Washington, D.C.—a Federalist Society event that featured Kavanaugh as the keynote speaker.

Demand Justice called upong the social-media company’s employees not to “normalize” Kavanaugh, who broke rank to vote with the court’s liberal wing on some key decisions during the last legislative session—including one on abortion.

Kavanaugh also was commended by fellow Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for his unparalleled support for women by hiring all female clerks.

Nonetheless, “Facebook should not be sponsoring the rehabbing of Brett Kavanaugh’s reputation when Dr. Blasey Ford remains unable to resume a normal life after bravely coming forward last year,” Katie O’Connor, the senior counsel for Demand Justice, told the Verge last month.

“You can claim to respect survivors of sexual assault or you can pay for a celebration of Brett Kavanaugh, but you can’t do both,” O’Connor insisted.

Since coming forward last year with her unsubstantiated claims, Ford has been continuously feted for her heroism by left-wing institutions and publications, making her previous life as an obscure California psychology professor and casual anti-abortion activist impossible to sustain. However, given her aptitude for blocking out traumatic memories, there is hope that she will recover in time.

The Demand Justice campaign wasn’t the first time Facebook has faced criticism for associating with Kavanaugh. In 2018, the company’s head of global public policy, Joel Kaplan, came under fire for sitting behind Kavanaugh during his contentious Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Kaplan later apologized to Facebook staff in a note, saying, “I recognize this moment is a deeply painful one—internally and externally.”

Demand Justice said in a statement that corporations like Facebook “shouldn’t be allowed to donate in support of Kavanaugh and all he represents without fearing pushback.”

Regardless, the Federalist Society continues to grow and influence the philosophical make-up of the courts. It has more than 70,000 members and a presence on almost every university campus.

Its members believe “that the state exists to preserve freedom, that the separation of governmental powers is central to our Constitution, and that it is emphatically the province and duty of the judiciary to say what the law is, not what it should be,” according to its website.

Kavanuagh has been a target of liberal harassment ever since he was confirmed to the Supreme Court. Several prominent Democrats, including Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., have called for his impeachment, although it remains unclear what grounds they had for it.

Just a few months ago, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, demanded a trove of records from Kavanaugh’s tenure in the George W. Bush administration in an attempt to dig up damaging or incriminating information.

“Senate Democrats spent months launching false accusations in an attempt to smear Justice Kavanaugh’s reputation and block his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, and now House Democrats want to follow suit with yet another fishing expedition to tarnish his good name,” said Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary.